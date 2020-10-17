Advertisement

Woman arrested following pursuit, striking NSP patrol unit

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a North Platte woman following a brief pursuit on Interstate 80 near Utica Friday evening.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a North Platte woman following a brief pursuit on Interstate 80 near Utica Friday evening. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck an NSP cruiser in an attempt to avoid arrest.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, NSP received reports of a possible impaired driver traveling eastbound on I-80 in York County. Two troopers, working in the same patrol unit, located the Chevrolet Tahoe near mile marker 365 and observed numerous traffic violations immediately.

The troopers attempted a traffic stop, but the Tahoe drove into the median and began facing westbound before it stopped. As the troopers exited the patrol vehicle, the Tahoe began driving again and entered westbound I-80. The troopers initiated a pursuit. The Tahoe continued westbound, driving erratically before coming to a stop on the shoulder.

The troopers positioned their patrol vehicle in front of the Tahoe in an attempt to prevent it from reentering I-80. The driver of the Tahoe then drove forward, striking the patrol unit on the passenger side, and turned around to drive eastbound in the westbound lanes. The patrol unit was still able to operate and the troopers again pursued the suspect vehicle. After a short time, the Tahoe drove into the median and came to a stop. The troopers were then able to take the driver into custody without further incident. The entire pursuit was contained between mile markers 365 and 366 and lasted approximately two minutes.

The driver, Debra Pittman, 65, of North Platte, was arrested for willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, hit and run, driving under the influence of alcohol, and numerous traffic violations. Pittman was lodged in Seward County Corrections. Neither trooper was injured in the incident.

