Brave Animal Rescue helps animals in need

Brave Animal Rescue opens in September; looking to connect with more pets, foster owners(Madison Pitsch)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A lifelong passion for animals has transformed into a new passion project for three Lincoln women who opened Brave Animal Rescue this year in the middle of a pandemic.

Brave Animal Rescue opened up in September, but the idea to start this animal rescue and foster operation has been in the works for months. Now, the goal is to expand their network for more foster owners and pets.

“Basically we take in the most vulnerable of kittens and puppies, which are usually those 12 weeks and under," said Mackenzie Chapek, co-director of Brave Animal Rescue. “We also like to take in older dogs, that are maybe hospice dogs or owner surrenders. Pretty much anything we can find from the Lincoln area or around the Midwest... With Brave, we really thought that encompassed what we were looking for,” said Chapek. "We think our animals are the most brave for coming in and allowing us to take care of them and being vulnerable.”

Brave has been their dream for some time. They started the process to open the non-profit back in March.

“Starting a rescue in a pandemic was interesting, but lots of people stepped up to the plate to help animals,” said Hannah Manley, co-director of Brave Animal Rescue.

Right now, there are two dogs and 28 cats in the program. Foster owners don’t have to pay a dime.

“We’ve had quite a few donations come in, but we have quite a few expenses with our pets, so that is something that we continuously need,” said Manley.

The goal of it all is goodbye, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t lessons learned in the meantime.

“Rescue has so many needs, and can really utilize so many talents. Find something you’re good at and see if you can contribute,” said Lauren Scanlan, foster owner.

There are options to foster, adopt and donate- find a link to those here. They said the adoption process usually takes about a week. To date, they’ve adopted out 15 pets.

