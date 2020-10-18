Advertisement

Cold and Cloudy Weather to Start the Week...

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After seeing our first accumulating snowfall of the season for parts of the state, we’ll see another cold night tonight as we head into the new work week. Overnight lows are expected to drop into the lower 20s to lower 30s for most of the state with mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry weather into Monday morning.

Another cold night is expected with lows falling into the 20s to low 30s.
Freeze Warnings are in place across south central and southeastern Nebraska, where temperatures are expected to fall to around 30° tonight and into Monday morning - likely putting an end to the growing season in these areas.

Temperatures around 30° are forecast for south central and southeastern Nebraska Sunday into Monday.
Chilly conditions are expected by Monday afternoon with temperatures staying well below average. Highs will range from the mid 40s in northeastern Nebraska, to the low and mid 60s across southwestern parts of the state.

More chilly weather expected Monday with highs in the 40s, 50s, and 60s across the state.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected through the day on Monday, so we could see a few peaks of sunshine here or there. Winds will turn to the southeast behind a departing high pressure system at 5 to 15 MPH with some occasional gusts up to 25 MPH.

A weak disturbance passing through the area Sunday night could bring some sprinkles or flurries to the area, but mainly dry weather is expected Sunday night and through the day on Monday. Our next chance for moisture likely comes midweek this week on Wednesday and again on Thursday.

Temperatures will be cooler than average through most of the week with highs generally in the 40s and 50s. The exception will be Thursday when a warm and unstable air mass moves over the area. Temperatures could reach the upper 60s to low 70s ahead of a cold front and showers and perhaps a few strong thunderstorms will be possible. Behind the front for Friday and into next week, temperatures fall back into the 40s.

Keep a close eye on next weekend and into early into the following week. There are some signals that perhaps a more significant snow event could take place across the state.

