Fourth Annual ‘Bark at the Moon’ event

Paws 4 Fun held its annual ‘Bark at the Moon’ event, which is like doggie trick-or-treating.
By Abbie Petersen
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

We are now just 13 days away from Halloween but on Sunday, an annual event allowed dogs and their owners to celebrate early.

Paws 4 Fun held its annual ‘Bark at the Moon’ event, which is like doggie trick-or-treating.

Hundreds of dogs and their owners came out to stop by the local booths and get their pictures taken for the costume contest.

The co-owner says they were really happy with the weather and the turnout this year.

“We have about 150 in the costume contest, the best part is everyone coming out, and seeing how everyone dresses up, the family dresses up and things like that,” said Leon Kilmer.

Kilmer says they’re happy to help support all of the local businesses who had booths at their event, especially this year with COVID-19.

As for the pictures taken, you can vote for which dog costume you like best on their Facebook page over the next few weeks.

