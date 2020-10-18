GPAC football scoreboard (Oct. 17)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Midland vs. Dakota Wesleyan University:

Midland University won its straight game with a drubbing of Dakota Wesleyan University by a score of 50-14 on Saturday afternoon in Mitchell, South Dakota. The Warriors ran the opening kickoff back for a score as they scored the first 29 points of the afternoon for the road Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) victory.

Midland (3-2) will look to extend their three-game winning streak this upcoming week at home when they host Jamestown (0-3). The Jimmies lost 54-7 at home to Morningside this week. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. in Fremont, Nebraska at Heedum Field. Tickets are sold out but the game will be available to watch on MidlandAthletics.com for fans still looking to support the Warriors.

Doane vs. Dordt: Doane Football traveled to Sioux Center, Iowa, on Saturday to take on Dordt University. The Tigers struck first behind a big defensive play, however, the Defenders scored 30 unanswered points to post a 44-19 win over Doane.

Doane returns home on Saturday, October 24, as they play host to Northwestern College at 1 PM. The Tigers will honor their seniors prior to the game.

Concordia vs. Northwestern College: The Bulldogs traveled to Orange City, IA, with a perfect 4-0 record. However, the Red Raiders came out on top 31-17. Concordia suffers their first loss of the season after finishing last year 3-7. Concordia hosts Dordt Oct. 24.

