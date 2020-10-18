Advertisement

Heart-pounding video shows Ga. officer jump into action to save 3-week-old baby

By WSB Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WSB) - A Georgia police officer saved the life of a 3-week-old girl who wasn’t breathing when she stopped to help the baby’s frantic parents on her drive home.

Gwinnett County Schools Officer Zakia Williams was headed home Tuesday when she saw a car driving erratically on Sugarloaf Parkway.

“As I’m going home, I see a car swerving in and out,” Williams said. “They have their windows down, and they’re screaming out the window and beeping their horn.”

The frantic people turned out to be the parents of a 3-week-old girl who was not breathing.

Heart-pounding body camera video shows Williams jump into action and start CPR on the infant. She held her on a knee because she didn’t want to put her on the ground.

“'Come on, you got this. Respond.' That entire time: ‘Pull through. Let’s go. We got this,’” Williams said. “She took a big gasp, and she started crying. I was like, ‘She’s breathing.’”

The baby’s parents were able to take her to the hospital, where she appears to be doing fine.

“I’m a firm believer everything happens for a reason,” Williams said. “Those situations go one of two ways, and I’m just grateful I could apply my training to save her life.”

Williams has seven years in law enforcement, but she just started her job with Gwinnett County Schools two weeks ago. She’s not even out of training yet and already being called a lifesaving hero.

The officer says saving the baby was just part of her job.

“When I signed up for this job, I knew what it entailed,” Williams said. “The main thing is to protect and serve the community, and I just felt like I was fulfilling part of my duty.”

Copyright 2020 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Women's March on Washington draws thousands before election

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Demonstrators rallied to signal opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies, especially the push to fill the seat of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before Election Day.

National

Ga. officer stopped to save baby who wasn't breathing on her drive home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The officer says saving the 3-week-old baby girl was just part of her job.

National

Pet dog helps alert New Jersey sisters to breast cancers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABC Staff
Thanks to the dog, both sisters discovered their cancers and got double mastectomies. Their prognoses are now good.

National

Sisters recovering from breast cancer they found thanks to pet dog

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Thanks to the dog, both sisters discovered their cancers and got double mastectomies. Their prognoses are now good.

Latest News

Forecast

Light Snow, Cold Weather Expected into Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Areas of light rain and snow are possible Saturday into Sunday with cloudy and cold conditions to finish the weekend.

National Politics

Organizers exhort women to vote for change at US rallies

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of mostly young women in masks rallied Saturday in the nation’s capital and other U.S. cities, exhorting voters to oppose President Donald Trump and his fellow Republican candidates in the Nov. 3 elections.

News

Lincoln Children’s Business Fair teaches kids about economics

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Every year, twice a year, children get to harness their creativity and entrepreneurial side and go to the Lincoln Children’s Business Fair.

News

Brave Animal Rescue helps animals in need

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
A life-long passion for animals has transformed into a new passion project for three Lincoln women who opened Brave Animal Rescue this year in the middle of a pandemic.

News

Woman arrested following pursuit, striking NSP patrol unit

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a North Platte woman following a brief pursuit on Interstate 80 near Utica Friday evening.

News

2020 Husker football captains announced

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Five members of the Nebraska football program received one the program’s highest honors Saturday, as they were selected as team captains by their teammates.