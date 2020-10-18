HS Volleyball scoreboard (Oct. 17)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Aurora Lady Huskies took home the 2020 Central Conference Championship. They defeated York in two sets 25-20, 25-20 in Crete Saturday afternoon. Below are other scores from the day.

Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-12 (2-0)

Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-18, 25-15 (2-0)

Arcadia/Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-22 (2-0)

Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-22 (2-0)

Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 25-19 (2-0)

Auburn def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-23 (2-0)

BDS def. Meridian, 25-17, 25-15 (2-0)

Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 28-26, 25-24 (2-0)

Bennington def. Auburn, 26-11, 25-14 (2-0)

Blair def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-21 (2-0)

Burwell def. Nebraska Christian, 21-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-17, 15-12 (3-2)

Centura def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-20, 25-15 (2-0)

Centura def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-15 (2-0)

Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-13, 25-17 (2-0)

Chadron def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-9 (2-0)

Chadron def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-15, 25-21 (2-0)

Chadron def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-21 (2-0)

Chase County def. Hershey, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19 (2-1)

Chase County def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-19 (2-0)

Clarkson/Leigh def. BRLD, 25-7, 25-21 (2-0)

Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 23-25, 25-23, 30-28 (2-1)

Columbus Lakeview def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-14 (2-0)

Columbus Lakeview def. Northwest, 25-16, 30-32, 25-23 (2-1)

Crawford def. Morrill, 25-22, 26-24 (2-0)

Cross County def. Hampton, 25-11, 25-14 (2-0)

Cross County def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-9, 25-11 (2-0)

Edgemont, SD def. Morrill, 25-23, 25-16 (2-0)

Elkhorn Valley def. South Sioux City, 25-18, 25-18 (2-0)

Exeter-Milligan def. High Plains Community, 25-16, 25-20 (2-0)

Fairbury def. Fillmore Central, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20 (2-1)

Fairbury def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 27-25 (2-0)

Franklin def. Deshler, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19 (3-0)

Garden County def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-19 (2-0)

Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-17 (2-0)

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wakefield, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17 (2-1)

Hemingford def. Edgemont, SD, 25-14, 25-16 (2-0)

High Plains Community def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-21, 25-23 (2-0)

Homer def. Winnebago, 25-19, 25-20 (2-0)

Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 23-25, 25-15, 25-7, 25-15 (3-1)

Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-12, 25-18, 29-27 (3-0)

Kearney def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-15 (2-0)

Kearney def. North Platte, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22 (2-1)

Leyton def. Bayard, 27-25, 25-22 (2-0)

Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 15-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12 (3-1)

Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-13 (2-0)

Lincoln Lutheran def. Elkhorn North, 25-18, 24-26, 25-21 (2-1)

Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 25-20, 25-12, 25-22 (3-0)

Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista, 24-26, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 15-11 (3-2)

Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-12 (2-0)

Lutheran High Northeast def. South Sioux City, 25-6, 25-11 (2-0)

Lutheran High Northeast def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-17 (2-0)

Madison def. Twin River, 25-16, 26-24 (2-0)

McCool Junction def. Dorchester, 25-16, 25-14 (2-0)

McCool Junction def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-11 (2-0)

Meridian def. Osceola, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18 (2-1)

Milford def. Centennial, 18-25, 30-28, 25-22 (2-1)

Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 21-25, 27-25, 25-16 (2-1)

Millard North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 21-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-12 (3-2)

Millard North def. Omaha Westside, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 (3-0)

Mullen def. Twin Loup, 25-17, 14-25, 25-13, 25-22 (3-1)

Nebraska City def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-13 (2-0)

Nebraska City def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19 (2-1)

North Platte def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-10, 25-17 (2-0)

Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-21, 25-18 (2-0)

Omaha Christian Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-19 (2-0)

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Sioux City North, IA, 25-17, 25-9 (2-0)

Parkview Christian def. Boys Town, 27-25, 14-25, 28-26 (2-1)

Pender def. North Bend Central, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)

Ravenna def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-20, 25-14 (2-0)

Ravenna def. Centura, 25-23, 25-15 (2-0)

Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-13 (2-0)

Ravenna def. West Holt, 25-14, 25-27, 25-14 (2-1)

Raymond Central def. Yutan, 25-15, 25-15, 24-26, 25-11 (3-1)

Seward def. Adams Central, 27-25, 25-18 (2-0)

Seward def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-13 (2-0)

Seward def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-7 (2-0)

Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)

Sioux County def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18 (3-1)

Stanton def. Madison, 25-9, 25-14 (2-0)

Stanton def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-17 (2-0)

Summerland def. Blair, 27-25, 26-24 (2-0)

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-20, 25-19 (2-0)

Tri County Northeast def. Homer, 25-12, 25-21 (2-0)

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-14, 25-12 (2-0)

Twin Loup def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 18-25, 25-14, 26-24, 15-25, 16-14 (3-2)

Wahoo def. Bennington, 25-13, 25-19 (2-0)

Wahoo def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-19, 25-20 (2-0)

Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-13 (2-0)

Wakefield def. Creighton, 25-17, 14-25, 25-19 (2-1)

West Holt def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-23, 25-16 (2-0)

West Point-Beemer def. Pender, 25-20, 15-25, 25-23 (2-1)

Wisner-Pilger def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-27, 25-20, 25-13 (2-1)

Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-10 (2-0)

Wood River def. Centennial, 8-28, 25-16, 25-19 (2-1)

Wood River def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-14 (2-0)

York def. Northwest, 25-18, 25-18 (2-0)

York def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-7 (2-0)

