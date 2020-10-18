HS Volleyball scoreboard (Oct. 17)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Aurora Lady Huskies took home the 2020 Central Conference Championship. They defeated York in two sets 25-20, 25-20 in Crete Saturday afternoon. Below are other scores from the day.
Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-12 (2-0)
Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-18, 25-15 (2-0)
Arcadia/Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-22 (2-0)
Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-22 (2-0)
Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 25-19 (2-0)
Auburn def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-23 (2-0)
Aurora def. York, 25-20, 25-20 (2-0)
BDS def. Meridian, 25-17, 25-15 (2-0)
Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 28-26, 25-24 (2-0)
Bennington def. Auburn, 26-11, 25-14 (2-0)
Blair def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-21 (2-0)
Burwell def. Nebraska Christian, 21-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-17, 15-12 (3-2)
Centura def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-20, 25-15 (2-0)
Centura def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-15 (2-0)
Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-13, 25-17 (2-0)
Chadron def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-9 (2-0)
Chadron def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-15, 25-21 (2-0)
Chadron def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-21 (2-0)
Chase County def. Hershey, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19 (2-1)
Chase County def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-19 (2-0)
Clarkson/Leigh def. BRLD, 25-7, 25-21 (2-0)
Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 23-25, 25-23, 30-28 (2-1)
Columbus Lakeview def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-14 (2-0)
Columbus Lakeview def. Northwest, 25-16, 30-32, 25-23 (2-1)
Crawford def. Morrill, 25-22, 26-24 (2-0)
Cross County def. Hampton, 25-11, 25-14 (2-0)
Cross County def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-9, 25-11 (2-0)
Edgemont, SD def. Morrill, 25-23, 25-16 (2-0)
Elkhorn Valley def. South Sioux City, 25-18, 25-18 (2-0)
Exeter-Milligan def. High Plains Community, 25-16, 25-20 (2-0)
Fairbury def. Fillmore Central, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20 (2-1)
Fairbury def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 27-25 (2-0)
Franklin def. Deshler, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19 (3-0)
Garden County def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-19 (2-0)
Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-17 (2-0)
Hartington-Newcastle def. Wakefield, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17 (2-1)
Hemingford def. Edgemont, SD, 25-14, 25-16 (2-0)
High Plains Community def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-21, 25-23 (2-0)
Homer def. Winnebago, 25-19, 25-20 (2-0)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 23-25, 25-15, 25-7, 25-15 (3-1)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-12, 25-18, 29-27 (3-0)
Kearney def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-15 (2-0)
Kearney def. North Platte, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22 (2-1)
Leyton def. Bayard, 27-25, 25-22 (2-0)
Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 15-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12 (3-1)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-13 (2-0)
Lincoln Lutheran def. Elkhorn North, 25-18, 24-26, 25-21 (2-1)
Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 25-20, 25-12, 25-22 (3-0)
Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista, 24-26, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 15-11 (3-2)
Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-12 (2-0)
Lutheran High Northeast def. South Sioux City, 25-6, 25-11 (2-0)
Lutheran High Northeast def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-17 (2-0)
Madison def. Twin River, 25-16, 26-24 (2-0)
McCool Junction def. Dorchester, 25-16, 25-14 (2-0)
McCool Junction def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-11 (2-0)
Meridian def. Osceola, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18 (2-1)
Milford def. Centennial, 18-25, 30-28, 25-22 (2-1)
Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 21-25, 27-25, 25-16 (2-1)
Millard North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 21-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-12 (3-2)
Millard North def. Omaha Westside, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 (3-0)
Mullen def. Twin Loup, 25-17, 14-25, 25-13, 25-22 (3-1)
Nebraska City def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-13 (2-0)
Nebraska City def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19 (2-1)
North Platte def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-10, 25-17 (2-0)
Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-21, 25-18 (2-0)
Omaha Christian Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-19 (2-0)
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Sioux City North, IA, 25-17, 25-9 (2-0)
Parkview Christian def. Boys Town, 27-25, 14-25, 28-26 (2-1)
Pender def. North Bend Central, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)
Ravenna def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-20, 25-14 (2-0)
Ravenna def. Centura, 25-23, 25-15 (2-0)
Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-13 (2-0)
Ravenna def. West Holt, 25-14, 25-27, 25-14 (2-1)
Raymond Central def. Yutan, 25-15, 25-15, 24-26, 25-11 (3-1)
Seward def. Adams Central, 27-25, 25-18 (2-0)
Seward def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-13 (2-0)
Seward def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-7 (2-0)
Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)
Sioux County def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18 (3-1)
Stanton def. Madison, 25-9, 25-14 (2-0)
Stanton def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-17 (2-0)
Summerland def. Blair, 27-25, 26-24 (2-0)
Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-20, 25-19 (2-0)
Tri County Northeast def. Homer, 25-12, 25-21 (2-0)
Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-14, 25-12 (2-0)
Twin Loup def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 18-25, 25-14, 26-24, 15-25, 16-14 (3-2)
Wahoo def. Bennington, 25-13, 25-19 (2-0)
Wahoo def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-19, 25-20 (2-0)
Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-13 (2-0)
Wakefield def. Creighton, 25-17, 14-25, 25-19 (2-1)
West Holt def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-23, 25-16 (2-0)
West Point-Beemer def. Pender, 25-20, 15-25, 25-23 (2-1)
Wisner-Pilger def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-27, 25-20, 25-13 (2-1)
Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-10 (2-0)
Wood River def. Centennial, 8-28, 25-16, 25-19 (2-1)
Wood River def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-14 (2-0)
York def. Northwest, 25-18, 25-18 (2-0)
York def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-7 (2-0)
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.