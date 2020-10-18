Advertisement

HS Volleyball scoreboard (Oct. 17)

Aurora Huskies volleyball celebrates point in Central Conference Tournament final
Aurora Huskies volleyball celebrates point in Central Conference Tournament final(Ben Brady)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Aurora Lady Huskies took home the 2020 Central Conference Championship. They defeated York in two sets 25-20, 25-20 in Crete Saturday afternoon. Below are other scores from the day.

Ainsworth def. Cozad, 25-18, 25-12 (2-0)

Ainsworth def. Valentine, 25-18, 25-15 (2-0)

Arcadia/Loup City def. Gibbon, 25-16, 25-22 (2-0)

Arthur County def. Cody-Kilgore, 25-20, 25-22 (2-0)

Arthur County def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-12, 25-19 (2-0)

Auburn def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-23 (2-0)

Aurora def. York, 25-20, 25-20 (2-0)

BDS def. Meridian, 25-17, 25-15 (2-0)

Bayard def. Potter-Dix, 28-26, 25-24 (2-0)

Bennington def. Auburn, 26-11, 25-14 (2-0)

Blair def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-21 (2-0)

Burwell def. Nebraska Christian, 21-25, 25-22, 13-25, 25-17, 15-12 (3-2)

Centura def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-20, 25-15 (2-0)

Centura def. West Holt, 25-11, 25-15 (2-0)

Chadron def. Ainsworth, 25-13, 25-17 (2-0)

Chadron def. Cozad, 25-13, 25-9 (2-0)

Chadron def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-15, 25-21 (2-0)

Chadron def. Valentine, 25-15, 25-21 (2-0)

Chase County def. Hershey, 25-23, 21-25, 25-19 (2-1)

Chase County def. Kimball, 25-11, 25-19 (2-0)

Clarkson/Leigh def. BRLD, 25-7, 25-21 (2-0)

Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 23-25, 25-23, 30-28 (2-1)

Columbus Lakeview def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-14 (2-0)

Columbus Lakeview def. Northwest, 25-16, 30-32, 25-23 (2-1)

Crawford def. Morrill, 25-22, 26-24 (2-0)

Cross County def. Hampton, 25-11, 25-14 (2-0)

Cross County def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-9, 25-11 (2-0)

Edgemont, SD def. Morrill, 25-23, 25-16 (2-0)

Elkhorn Valley def. South Sioux City, 25-18, 25-18 (2-0)

Exeter-Milligan def. High Plains Community, 25-16, 25-20 (2-0)

Fairbury def. Fillmore Central, 22-25, 25-19, 25-20 (2-1)

Fairbury def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-19, 27-25 (2-0)

Franklin def. Deshler, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19 (3-0)

Garden County def. Bayard, 26-24, 25-19 (2-0)

Hartington-Newcastle def. Creighton, 25-14, 25-17 (2-0)

Hartington-Newcastle def. Wakefield, 25-23, 20-25, 25-17 (2-1)

Hemingford def. Edgemont, SD, 25-14, 25-16 (2-0)

High Plains Community def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-21, 25-23 (2-0)

Homer def. Winnebago, 25-19, 25-20 (2-0)

Humphrey St. Francis def. Burwell, 23-25, 25-15, 25-7, 25-15 (3-1)

Humphrey St. Francis def. Fullerton, 25-12, 25-18, 29-27 (3-0)

Kearney def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-20, 25-15 (2-0)

Kearney def. North Platte, 25-22, 19-25, 25-22 (2-1)

Leyton def. Bayard, 27-25, 25-22 (2-0)

Lincoln East def. Grand Island, 15-25, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12 (3-1)

Lincoln Lutheran def. Auburn, 25-12, 25-13 (2-0)

Lincoln Lutheran def. Elkhorn North, 25-18, 24-26, 25-21 (2-1)

Lincoln Southwest def. Elkhorn, 25-20, 25-12, 25-22 (3-0)

Lincoln Southwest def. Papillion-LaVista, 24-26, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 15-11 (3-2)

Lutheran High Northeast def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-22, 25-12 (2-0)

Lutheran High Northeast def. South Sioux City, 25-6, 25-11 (2-0)

Lutheran High Northeast def. Summerland, 25-14, 25-17 (2-0)

Madison def. Twin River, 25-16, 26-24 (2-0)

McCool Junction def. Dorchester, 25-16, 25-14 (2-0)

McCool Junction def. East Butler, 25-15, 25-11 (2-0)

Meridian def. Osceola, 21-25, 25-15, 25-18 (2-1)

Milford def. Centennial, 18-25, 30-28, 25-22 (2-1)

Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 21-25, 27-25, 25-16 (2-1)

Millard North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 21-25, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 15-12 (3-2)

Millard North def. Omaha Westside, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 (3-0)

Mullen def. Twin Loup, 25-17, 14-25, 25-13, 25-22 (3-1)

Nebraska City def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-13 (2-0)

Nebraska City def. Lincoln Christian, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19 (2-1)

North Platte def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-10, 25-17 (2-0)

Northwest def. Adams Central, 25-21, 25-18 (2-0)

Omaha Christian Academy def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-19 (2-0)

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Sioux City North, IA, 25-17, 25-9 (2-0)

Parkview Christian def. Boys Town, 27-25, 14-25, 28-26 (2-1)

Pender def. North Bend Central, 25-23, 25-17 (2-0)

Ravenna def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-20, 25-14 (2-0)

Ravenna def. Centura, 25-23, 25-15 (2-0)

Ravenna def. Gibbon, 25-10, 25-13 (2-0)

Ravenna def. West Holt, 25-14, 25-27, 25-14 (2-1)

Raymond Central def. Yutan, 25-15, 25-15, 24-26, 25-11 (3-1)

Seward def. Adams Central, 27-25, 25-18 (2-0)

Seward def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-13 (2-0)

Seward def. Schuyler, 25-10, 25-7 (2-0)

Sioux County def. Crawford, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)

Sioux County def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-17 (2-0)

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18 (3-1)

Stanton def. Madison, 25-9, 25-14 (2-0)

Stanton def. Twin River, 25-15, 25-17 (2-0)

Summerland def. Blair, 27-25, 26-24 (2-0)

Summerland def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-20, 25-19 (2-0)

Tri County Northeast def. Homer, 25-12, 25-21 (2-0)

Tri County Northeast def. Winnebago, 25-14, 25-12 (2-0)

Twin Loup def. South Loup (Callaway/Arnold), 18-25, 25-14, 26-24, 15-25, 16-14 (3-2)

Wahoo def. Bennington, 25-13, 25-19 (2-0)

Wahoo def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-19, 25-20 (2-0)

Wahoo def. Nebraska City, 25-16, 25-13 (2-0)

Wakefield def. Creighton, 25-17, 14-25, 25-19 (2-1)

West Holt def. Arcadia/Loup City, 25-23, 25-16 (2-0)

West Point-Beemer def. Pender, 25-20, 15-25, 25-23 (2-1)

Wisner-Pilger def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-27, 25-20, 25-13 (2-1)

Wisner-Pilger def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-16, 25-10 (2-0)

Wood River def. Centennial, 8-28, 25-16, 25-19 (2-1)

Wood River def. Fillmore Central, 25-17, 25-14 (2-0)

York def. Northwest, 25-18, 25-18 (2-0)

York def. Schuyler, 25-13, 25-7 (2-0)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

GPAC football scoreboard (Oct. 17)

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
Midland University won its straight game with a drubbing of Dakota Wesleyan University by a score of 50-14 on Saturday afternoon in Mitchell, South Dakota.

News

2020 Husker football captains announced

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Five members of the Nebraska football program received one the program’s highest honors Saturday, as they were selected as team captains by their teammates.

News

Class A, 8-Man Football Playoff Brackets

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The NSAA released playoff brackets for Class A, D1, and D2 with first-round games scheduled for next week.

High School

Sports Overtime: Week 8 (Oct. 16)

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Highlights and scores from Week 8 of the high school football season (Oct. 16).

Latest News

Sports

HS Boys State Tennis

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
Highlights of the Boys State Tennis Championships

Sports

Champions crowned at State Softball

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Papillion-La Vista, Omaha Skutt, and GACC won state championships at the NSAA State Softball tournament on Friday.

Sports

Lincoln Southwest wins boys state tennis championship

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Led by the doubles team of Dylan Thompson and Jack Shaffer, Lincoln Southwest won the 2020 NSAA Boys State Tennis championship.

Sports

State Softball Scoreboard

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Highlights and scores from the 2020 NSAA State Softball Championships.

Sports

Weeping Water wins, Columbus falls on the road

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Dan Corey
Weeping Water moves to 6-1 with an impressive win at Palmyra

Sports

Columbus falls on road, Weeping Water tops Palmyra

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT