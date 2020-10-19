2 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Lancaster County on Monday. That brings the total number of deaths to 37.

The individuals were a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s who were both hospitalized.

93 new cases of COVID-19 were also announced, bringing the community total to 8,205.

Recoveries currently sit at 3,580.

There have been 13 total deaths reported so far in October, a 54 percent increase from the 24 at the start of the month.

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – remains at 8.8 percent

State – up from 10.5 percent to 10.7 percent

National – down from 7.7 percent to 7.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 53 with 24 from Lancaster County (three on ventilators) and 29 from other communities (one on a ventilator).

For all COVID-19 related info in Lancaster County, go to the COVID-19 Dashboard.

