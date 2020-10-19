Advertisement

An “Unsettled” Week Ahead...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our weather pattern has taken a major turn to the “cooler-and-wetter”...

Below-average temperatures will continue for the Lincoln-area over the next few days...with highs in the 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday...and lows in the 30s Monday night and again Tuesday night. Weather models are indicating a chance for rain on Wednesday afternoon and evening...with an isolated thunderstorm chance overnight Wednesday night-and-into Thursday morning. Thursday will be an interesting day from a meteorological standpoint...with gusty south winds warming us well into the 70s Thursday afternoon....then an approaching cold front moving in from the west will give us the “potential” for some strong-to-severe thunderstorms from late afternoon into the evening on Thursday. As colder air filters in behind the aforementioned cold front...we could see some snow mixing with leftover rain late Thursday night around Lincoln.

Friday should be mainly dry...but it will be much colder...with highs struggling into the mid 40s and lows Friday night slumping into the mid-to-upper 20s. After a cool-but-dry Saturday with afternoon highs again holding in the mid 40s...yet another round of precipitation will be possible on Sunday as the next weather system enters the region...with both rain and snow possible on Sunday and afternoon highs again in the 40s. Snow chances will linger from Sunday night into Monday morning...and highs on Monday may not make it out of the 30s.

