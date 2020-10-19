Cooler Weather Expected Throughout the Week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After warmer weather generally dominated the first half of October, older temperatures will dominate the forecast over the next 7 days and as we finish the month of October.

For Monday, skies are expected to stay mostly cloudy with temperatures staying in the 40s, 50s, to low 60s by Monday afternoon. After some morning rain and snow showers across the state, Monday afternoon should be mainly dry.

Chilly temperatures are expected for Monday with cloudy to partly cloudy skies through the day. (KOLN)

Mostly cloudy and mainly dry weather is expected Monday night into Tuesday with temperatures generally staying above freezing in eastern Nebraska thanks to continued cloud cover.

Low temperatures into Tuesday morning are expected to fall into the upper 20s to mid 30s across the state. (KOLN)

By Tuesday afternoon, mostly cloudy skies are expected to continue to linger across the area as the cold, gray conditions will hang around. Temperatures are expected to stay well below average but should warm at least a few degrees with highs reaching the mid 50s to mid 60s across the state.

Temperatures should be a few degrees warmer on Tuesday afternoon, but still below average for many. (KOLN)

The rest of the week - and really the rest of October - looks to be highlighted by colder than average temperatures as afternoon highs the rest of the week should generally sit in the mid 40s to mid 50s. The exception will be Thursday as temperatures are expected to jump back into the 60s, 70s, to potentially even the low 80s across the area ahead of another strong cold front that will knock temperatures down for Friday and into the weekend.

Temperatures should generally stay in the 40s and 50s through the upcoming week. (KOLN)

As far as rain and snow is concerned, Tuesday appears to be a mainly dry day with our next chance for moisture likely arriving on Wednesday as a weak front to our south combined with some warm air aloft moving into the area could yield some showers and thunderstorms across eastern Nebraska. Thursday will see an increasingly warm and moist air mass move over the area ahead of a strong cold front. Showers, storms, and perhaps a few strong to severe thunderstorm will be possible across eastern Nebraska. As the front pushes through the area on Thursday, lingering rain could transition to light snow as temperatures fall below freezing.

Keep an eye on the weekend and into early next week as both longer range models continue to hint at the possibility of a stronger storm system impacting the area that could bring in some accumulating snow to most of the state.

