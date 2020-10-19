Advertisement

Food Bank of Lincoln braces for outdoor distributions during winter

A Food Bank of Lincoln staff member loads food into the back of a truck during a drive through food distribution.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In order to feed hungry families and reduce the spread of COVID-19, food distributions have had to move outside.

The Food Bank of Lincoln has been holding drive through distributions six days a week in 16 different counties since March and even though winter is coming, that won’t change.

“Hunger is here all the time, hunger doesn’t care, food insecurity doesn’t care if it’s snowing or ten below,” Alynn Sampson with the Food Bank said.

Sampson said the staff know it’s going to be cold, but it’s important they continue practicing safety precautions.

This is especially important because of the sheer number of people staff serve.

“We’re seeing record numbers and we don’t see that falling off,” Sampson said.

Sampson said last year the Lincoln Food Bank distributed food to 9,000 people.

They’re on pace to serve 16,000 by the end of 2020.

Some locations, like at the Lancaster Event Center will move inside, but it will still be drive through, and it will be especially important that clients come prepared.

“The more we can prevent people from getting out of their vehicles, because everybody is not wearing masks, the better,” Sampson said.

She said this means you should come with your trunk cleaned out and ready for a staff member to open it and put the food inside, so the distribution can be contact-free.

Because of these changes, the time and locations of some distributions may change on Dec. 1, You can find the latest schedule at lincolnfoodbank,org.

