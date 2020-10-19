Game week arrives for Huskers... finally

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska will kick off its 2020 football on Saturday, October 24th. The Huskers travel to Ohio State for an 11:00 a.m. match-up with the 5th-ranked Buckeyes. For Nebraska’s players, the season opener is a long time coming.

“Finally,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “We’ve been practicing for awhile. We’re ready to finally get to play. I can’t believe we haven’t played a game yet. Its been so bizarre.”

The delay in the upcoming season occurred following the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the 2020 campaign in mid-August. However, the conference reconsidered after push-back from multiple league members, including Nebraska and Ohio State. In fact, eight Husker football players filed a lawsuit to the conference.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost says Ohio State played a lead role in the Big Ten’s reversal. Frost adds that he communicated regularly with Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, and called the schools allies while advocating to play football this fall.

Saturday will be Nebraska’s first game in 330 days. According to the University of Nebraska Media Relations Department, it’ll be the second-longest stretch without a game in school history. The time in between the 1892 and 1893 seasons was 331 days.

