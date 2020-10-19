Advertisement

Grand Island man heads to trial court for suspicious package at Hall Co. Election Office

Faces dozens of felony charges for terrorizing county employees
By Mark Baumert
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is headed to trial court for sending a suspicious package which forced the evacuation at the Hall County Administration Building.

Clinton Garno, 31, Grand Island is charged with 38 counts of terroristic threats, one charge for each of the people who had to evacuate the building Sept. 14. The max penalty for a conviction on that charge is three years in prison.

On Monday Hall County Judge Alfred Corey ruled that there was probable cause to send the case to trial court. Now Garno’s case will be transferred to Hall County District court for a plea hearing and possible trial. Garno is being held in the Hall County Jail and his next court hearing is Nov. 11.

Court records show the package was about 2.5 feet long, three inches wide and had three black Styrofoam cushions attached to it. A self-addressed envelope to the election commissioner’s office was on the package. Inside the envelope was a voter registration form on which was written “F### off NWO.” An investigator later learned that the abbreviation NWO stands for New World Order.

Inside the package was a small pump spray bottle with a blue liquid which testing later revealed was harmless.

Garno’s address is an apartment building near the Hall County Administration building. Investigators checking surveillance video identified Garno and a package similar to that found that morning at the administration building. Investigators traced some of the materials used in the package to Garno’s place of work.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

