Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Scott R. Frakes announced on Monday that an inmate in his 60′s died on Oct. 18, 2020 at a hospital in Lincoln. The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 prior to entering the hospital three weeks ago. He also had multiple underlying health conditions.

For the privacy of the family as well as to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, NDCS is not releasing the name of the inmate. He was sentenced for possession of methamphetamine out of Lancaster County.

The exact cause of death has not been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

