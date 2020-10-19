Advertisement

John Oliver now has a sewage plant named after him

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — Comedian John Oliver made a secret trip to Connecticut last week to help cut the ribbon on a sign naming a sewage treatment plant in his honor.

Danbury’s City Council voted earlier this month to rename the sewage plant “The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” following a tongue-in-cheek battle that began with an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in August.

Mayor Mark Boughton responded to the attack by posting a video of himself at the sewage plant saying the city was going to name it after Oliver “because it’s full of crap just like you, John.”

Oliver offered to donate $55,000 to local charities if Danbury actually followed through with the idea.

Oliver shared a video of the ribbon-cutting on his show Sunday. During the ceremony, he wore a homemade protective suit, which appeared to be made from a white plastic trash bag, with rubber gloves and a see-through plastic helmet.

“This place takes the worst that humanity can produce, and transforms it into something that we can live with,” Oliver said. “And now more than ever, there’s something inspirational in that, because at the end of this awful, awful year, what could be more important than evidence that, if we want to, we can come together, overcome our differences and sort our (expletive) out.”

Boughton said Oliver’s promised donations have helped spur local fundraising efforts for area food banks that could end up collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars to feed needy families.

He said the ceremony was kept private as a public health precaution.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Woman found alive at funeral home dies at Detroit hospital

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A 20-year-old suburban Detroit woman who was declared dead only to be found alive at a funeral home in August has died at Children's Hospital in Detroit.

Forecast

An “Unsettled” Week Ahead...

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Cooler than average conditions will linger into the middle of the week...with precipitation chances returning by Wednesday. Warm and windy weather in the forecast for Thursday...with the potential for showers AND thunderstorms late in the day...and eventually some rain or snow later Thursday night.

National

Toobin suspended by the New Yorker for ‘personal’ reasons

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting.

News

2 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Lancaster County on Monday. That brings the total number of deaths to 37.

Latest News

NReport

Game week arrives for Huskers... finally

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Saturday's season opener will end a 330-day stretch without a Nebraska football game, which is the second-longest streak in school history.

Forecast

Cooler Weather Expected Throughout the Week...

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Colder temperatures are expected for most of the upcoming week.

National Politics

Trump says Sudan will be removed from terrorism list

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The decision Monday was contingent on Sudan following through on its agreement to pay $335 million to U.S. terror victims and families.

News

Adrian Martinez on COVID changes

Updated: 1 hour ago
Scott Frost presser

National

Woman missing for 2 weeks found safe in Zion National Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Park officials said 38-year-old Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park.

National

Global COVID cases top 40 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Global coronavirus cases top 40 million.