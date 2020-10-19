Advertisement

LIVE: Gov. Ricketts on how to “Get Nebraska Growing”

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is hosting a press conference to provide an update on the grant programs created by the state to help get Nebraska growing amid the pandemic.

DHHS CEO Dannette Smith and DHHS Director Sheri Dawson will also be in attendance.

Additionally, Chloe Zabel will be talking about the journey of infant loss in recognition of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Loss Month.

You can watch the press conference live at 10 a.m. in the video player above.

