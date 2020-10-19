Advertisement

Man assaulted outside of party, has vehicle stolen

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 19, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a 22-year-old said his car was stolen following an assault over the weekend.

LPD said around 2 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the Hall of Justice on a belated assault report.

The victim, who had obvious injuries to his face, told police he went to a house party the night before and was confronted by a group of males.

He was told to leave, the victim said, and once outside the group began assaulting him.

The suspects took his phone and the keys to his 2014 red Ford Taurus, the victim said.

The next day, the victim went to look for his vehicle but could not find it.

Officers also canvassed the area but couldn’t locate the vehicle and believe that it was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD.

