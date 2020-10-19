Man beaten and robbed in his home, Lincoln Police investigating

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police responded to a home near 27th and O Streets Friday on a report of a robbery.

The victim told police a man with a mask and gun hit him in the head and then others assaulted him. The victim gave the men his phone, wallet, and car keys. He told police he went to a nearby business to call the police. The victim was treated at the hospital for his injuries.

Police said after the report, someone accessed the victim’s phone and used it to transfer money. The victim is out $1,500.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.