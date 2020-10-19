Martinez named Huskers’ starting QB

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Adrian Martinez will be Nebraska’s starting quarterback for the Huskers' season opener on Oct. 24 at Ohio State. Martinez won the starting job after being challenged by redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey during fall camp. Martinez, a junior from California, has appeared in 23 games for the Huskers totalling 4,573 passing yards. After a breakout freshman season in 2018, Martinez battled injury and inconsistency as a sophomore. Over the weekend, Martinez was named a captain for the 2020 season.

The Huskers' season opening game at Ohio State will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The contest will be televised on FOX.

