Advertisement

Nebraska has 5th-highest rate of new virus infections in US

(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A recent surge of coronavirus cases in Nebraska has led to record numbers of hospitalizations, and the state’s rate of new infections now ranks fifth-highest nationally.

The state said a record 343 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 after it reported 734 new cases of the virus Sunday to give Nebraska 58,068 cases since the pandemic began. There have also been 548 deaths linked to the virus.

The rate of new cases per 100,000 Nebraska residents over the past two weeks registered at 531.86 and ranked fifth-highest among all the states on Sunday, according to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has reinstated some restrictions but has resisted imposing a statewide mask mandate. Starting this Wednesday, indoor gatherings will be limited to 50% of a building’s capacity instead of the current 75% and hospitals will have to reserve 10% of their intensive care beds for new COVID-19 patients.

Some public health officials want the state to do more. Jeremy Eschliman, director of the Two Rivers Health Department in Kearney, said requiring masks would be a good step. Currently, masks are required only in Nebraska’s two largest cities because local leaders in Omaha and Lincoln have approved mandates.

“Without additional restrictions at this point, it’s going to be challenging, quite honestly,” he said to the Omaha World-Herald.

Susan Bockrath, executive director of the Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors, said many health departments believe the state should focus more on preventing the spread of the virus. The association launched a campaign last week encouraging people to avoid close contact with others and crowded places.

Even with the high number of hospitalizations, the state said hospital capacity has improved. The state’s online virus tracker said 37% of Nebraska’s intensive care beds were available Monday. That number remained below 30% last week.

But the seven-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Nebraska jumped over the past two weeks from 13.49% on Oct. 4 to 18.03% on Sunday.

And the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska increased over the past two weeks to 778.14 on Sunday from 543.86 new cases per day on Oct. 4.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Martinez named Huskers’ starting QB

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Adrian Martinez is listed as the starting quarterback for the Huskers' season-opening game at Ohio State.

Forecast

Cooler Weather Expected Throughout the Week...

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
Colder temperatures are expected for most of the upcoming week.

News

Old Cheney from Hwy 77 to Hunts Drive now open

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Old Cheney Road from Highway 77 to Hunts Drive is now open. The street and portions of Wilderness Park had been periodically closed since February.

News

Two candidates vying for Nebraska District 29 seat

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Jacob Campbell and Eliot Bostar are running for the District 29 seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

Latest News

News

District 29 seat up for grabs.

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 10 Sunday

News

Huskers vs. Wisconsin kickoff time announced

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Big Ten Conference has announced the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin football game on Oct. 31 will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

News

Man beaten and robbed in his home, Lincoln Police investigating

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The victim told police a man with a mask and gun hit in the head and then others assaulted him.

News

Man assaulted outside of party, has vehicle stolen

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are investigating after a 22-year-old said his car was stolen following an assault over the weekend.

News

Officials say 4 dead in house fire in eastern Nebraska

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Four people died in a house fire over the weekend in eastern Nebraska, fire officials in Columbus said.

News

Patriot Pride Shop to close after owner’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago