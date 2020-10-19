Officials say 4 dead in house fire in eastern Nebraska

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Four people died in a house fire over the weekend in eastern Nebraska, fire officials in Columbus said.

The fire broke out Saturday morning in a house in the heart of Columbus, which is about 70 miles west of Omaha, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Two adults and two young people were pulled from the house and taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller.

Authorities had not released the victims' names or listed the cause of the fire by early Monday morning. The fire is being investigated by State Fire Marshal’s Office.

