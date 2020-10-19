Advertisement

Officials say 4 dead in house fire in eastern Nebraska

house fire
house fire(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — Four people died in a house fire over the weekend in eastern Nebraska, fire officials in Columbus said.

The fire broke out Saturday morning in a house in the heart of Columbus, which is about 70 miles west of Omaha, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Two adults and two young people were pulled from the house and taken to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead, according to Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller.

Authorities had not released the victims' names or listed the cause of the fire by early Monday morning. The fire is being investigated by State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Gov. Ricketts on how to “Get Nebraska Growing”

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here to watch live at 10 a.m.

News

Man assaulted outside of party, has vehicle stolen

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police are investigating after a 22-year-old said his car was stolen following an assault over the weekend.

News

Patriot Pride Shop to close after owner’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Cold and Cloudy Weather to Start the Week...

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Cold and cloudy weather expected for Monday to start the week.

News

Patriot Pride Shop closing

Updated: 11 hours ago
Patriot Pride Shop closing

News

Fourth Annual Bark at the Moon event

Updated: 13 hours ago
Fourth Annual ‘Bark at the Moon’ event

News

Patriot Pride Shop to close after owner’s death

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
On Monday morning, a local shop honoring veterans and law enforcement will have a closing sale. It has only been open since August in its new spot but after the sudden death of its owner, his wife decided to close for good.

News

Fourth Annual ‘Bark at the Moon’ event

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Paws 4 Fun held its annual ‘Bark at the Moon’ event, which is like doggie trick-or-treating.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 58 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Sunday, bringing the community total to 8,112.