Old Cheney from Hwy 77 to Hunts Drive now open

(KGWN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Old Cheney Road from Highway 77 to Hunts Drive is now open.  The street and portions of Wilderness Park had been periodically closed since February. 

According to the city of Lincoln, the project was completed two months ahead of schedule and includes the stabilization of the Salt Creek stream channel to protect the Old Cheney Bridge, and the installation of new sanitary sewer and water lines.

Work on several improvement projects were coordinated to reduce disruption to the park and street closure times.  Agencies participating in the project included City Parks and Recreation, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU), Lancaster County and Lower Platte South Natural Resources District. 

