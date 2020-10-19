Patriot Pride Shop to close after owners death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

On Monday morning, a local shop honoring veterans and law enforcement will have a closing sale.

It has only been open since August in its new spot but after the sudden death of its owner, his wife decided to close for good.

The Patriot Pride Shop sat inside of the local VA hospital since 2013 but it was forced to close in March due to COVID-19. It was in August that it moved to 48th and Calvert.

We were there in August as the Briggs' opened their Patriot Pride Shop in their new spot, ready to sell items for veterans and first responders.

After the story aired, the owner says they had a lot of business.

Until about four weeks later.

“My husband passed away suddenly.. and this was his dream, not mine,” said Susan Briggs.

The Patriot Pride Shop has been closed but will open again on Monday morning, this time for a closing sale.

“I’m offering a discount, which will increase as time goes by, but people shouldn’t wait,” said Briggs.

Now everything inside of the new shop will need to be sold soon.

And Briggs says they have plenty of things for everyone.

“We’ve got ball caps and pins and signs and mugs and bumper stickers,” said Briggs.

Although she is not going to keep the shop open by herself, she hopes that by having the closing sale, she can still honor her husband Joe.

“I wanted to go on and close out the shop so that I could at least carry on at least part of his dream to help serve the veterans and first responders in our area with merchandise that honors them,” said Briggs.

Briggs tells 10/11 NOW that they have a lot to sell and they won’t be getting anything new.

And she is hoping to have everything gone and be able to close by Thanksgiving unless someone wants to buy the business.

