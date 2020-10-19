Robinson enters sophomore season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wan’Dale Robinson played in ten games as a true freshman at Nebraska. He emerged as one of the Huskers' top playmakers while earning Second Team Freshman All-American honors. Robinson hopes to continue his rise in 2020.

“I just try to keep the same approach," Robinson said. "Stay down, work, and do my job.”

Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick says he enjoyed watching Robinson while out of coaching in 2019. Lubick adds that Robinson seems to have a more well-rounded skill set as a sophomore.

“His drive and work ethic is going to make him really special,” Lubick said.

Robinson is practicing at wide receiver leading up to the Huskers' October 24th season opener at Ohio State. The talented youngster started at both I-Back and receiver during his freshman season. Robinson says staying with the wideouts has allowed him to fine-tune his technique and better understand the position.

“My routes and the depths," Robinson said of ways he’s improved. “(I) look at things from (the) quarterbacks and whatever they need me to do to get open.”

Robinson also hopes to contribute on special teams in 2020. He totalled more than 1,000 all-purpose yards last season.

