Two candidates vying for Nebraska District 29 seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With former Nebraska state senator Kate Bolz running for U.S. Congress, Jacob Campbell and Eliot Bostar are running for her vacant seat in District 29.

Jacob Campbell is running for state senate after spending time working as a staff member in the Nebraska Legislature. Campbell said he’s spoken with thousands of people within the district to determine what they want from their state leaders.

“Taxes is one thing people continue to come back to," Campbell said. “People are priced out of the market for housing.”

For the last eight years, District 29 candidate Eliot Bostar has worked on conservation in Nebraska. Bostar currently works on the climate resiliency task force in Lincoln. Bostar said two key issues outside of conservation and the environment are property taxes and schools.

“We need to maintain a strong school system,” Bostar said. “We need to address property taxes and those two issues go hand in hand. We need to extend the tax base to provide more state aid to our school system."

State senate candidate Jacob Campbell said his experience working with bill drafters and state senators as a staffer makes him a perfect person to fill this vacancy in District 29. He also said state senators need to address additional issues outside property taxes and schools.

“Health insurance costs have only increased," Campbell said. "I think that’s what we need to look at so finding some solutions to some of those things.”

With his background in conservation and the environment, Bostar said state senators also need to address Nebraska’s water issues.

“Nebraska has some of the most impaired and polluted water; groundwater in the country and it’s time we look seriously at how to address that," Bostar said.

Former state senator Kate Bolz who was the District 29 representative has endorsed Eliot Bostar to fill her position. In the primary election, Campbell received the most votes and beat Bostar by five points.

