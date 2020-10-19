Advertisement

Woman found alive at funeral home dies at Detroit hospital

Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about a woman, Timesha Beauchamp, who was found alive at a funeral home. A Southfield emergency medical crew said there were no signs of life when they were called to Beauchamp's home on Aug. 23, 2020.
Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about a woman, Timesha Beauchamp, who was found alive at a funeral home. A Southfield emergency medical crew said there were no signs of life when they were called to Beauchamp's home on Aug. 23, 2020.(AP Photo/Ed White)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A 20-year-old suburban Detroit woman who was declared dead only to be found alive at a funeral home in August has died at Children’s Hospital in Detroit.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger says Timesha Beauchamp died Sunday.

Beauchamp’s family called 911 on Aug. 23 because she appeared to be struggling to breathe.

A doctor who didn’t attend the scene pronounced Beauchamp deceased after one of the first responders reported by telephone that she had been unresponsive for 30 minutes and showed no signs of life.

The state says funeral home staff saw Beauchamp’s chest moving when they went to her Southfield home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Inmate dies at hospital

Updated: moments ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Scott R. Frakes announced on Monday that an inmate in his 60′s died on Oct. 18, 2020 at a hospital in Lincoln.

National

7.5 magnitude quake off Alaska prompts tsunami warning

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

National

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday.

Officials say 4 dead in house fire in eastern Nebraska

Updated: 1 hour ago
A stray ember from a wood-burning fireplace sparked a house fire over the weekend that killed four people, fire officials in the eastern Nebraska city of Columbus said.

National Politics

Judge puts Wisconsin capacity limit order back into effect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin last week set new daily records for positive coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

Latest News

Forecast

An “Unsettled” Week Ahead...

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Cooler than average conditions will linger into the middle of the week...with precipitation chances returning by Wednesday. Warm and windy weather in the forecast for Thursday...with the potential for showers AND thunderstorms late in the day...and eventually some rain or snow later Thursday night.

National

Toobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting.

National

John Oliver now has a sewage plant named after him

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Danbury’s City Council voted earlier this month to rename the sewage plant “The John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant,” following a tongue-in-cheek battle that began with an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in August.

News

2 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Lancaster County on Monday. That brings the total number of deaths to 37.

NReport

Game week arrives for Huskers... finally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Saturday's season opener will end a 330-day stretch without a Nebraska football game, which is the second-longest streak in school history.