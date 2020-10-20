A Bit Warmer For Tuesday With Some Sunshine Possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will start off in the 30s this morning with mainly cloudy skies. Mix of clouds and sunshine expected this afternoon and not quite as cool, highs in the mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 20 mph. Partly cloudy and chilly again for tonight, lows in the mid 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 50s. Scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm will be possible Wednesday night. Isolated showers and t’storms for Thursday morning, scattered showers and t’storms Thursday afternoon. We will have a big warm up on Thursday the high in the mid 70s by early afternoon. A strong cold front will move through Thursday afternoon, dropping temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s by late Thursday afternoon and evening. South wind will become more westerly in the afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph. Friday will be colder and mainly dry. Highs in the mid 40s. Our first, hard freeze will occur Friday night into Saturday morning with low temperatures dropping into the mid 20s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and continued cool, highs in the mid 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers will develop late Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning. Scattered rain showers Sunday afternoon with the high in the lower 40s. Scattered snow showers possible Sunday night into early Monday morning. Monday will be cold with the high only in the mid 30s.

Not as Cool Today (1011 Weather)

