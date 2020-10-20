Albion mother gets genetic testing for cancer; encourages others at risk to do so

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For those who are facing a family history of cancer diagnoses, there is a way to learn more about your own risks for cancer.

For Erica Young and her family, a long line of cancer traced back through their family. The young mother out of Albion was almost 40 when she faced the decision to get genetic testing to determine her risk of cancer. The testing found a breast cancer gene and she underwent surgery. She said getting that testing done, although she was scared, was one of the most important things she’s ever done.

“Knowing that I wanted to watch my kids graduate high school, graduate college and go on to get married and have kids themselves, that was the power," said Young said. "That’s what I needed. That’s when I said, I’m taking over. Breast Cancer is not going to take my life, I’m going to beat it first.”

Health officials from CHI Health St. Elizabeth said that if you’re at high risk, you should consider getting genetic testing.

