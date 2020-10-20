Election: 1-in-4 Lancaster County voters have already cast their ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With exactly two weeks until Election Day, approximately 25% of Lancaster County voters have voted early. That’s slightly above the Nebraska total, which shows about 21% of registered Nebraska voters have cast their ballot.

Election Commissioner Dave Shively said about 50,000 early ballots have been returned, either through the mail or via in-person voting. Ballots were first sent out on September 28 and in-person voting started on October 5.

Political Party Early Request or In-Person Percent of Total Republican 28,419 34.1% Democrat 38,560 46.2% Nonpartisan 15,691 18.8% Libertarian 719 0.9% Total 83,389 100%

Also, according to voter data updated on September 30 on the Lancaster County Election Commissioner’s website, Lancaster County has surpassed 200,000 registered voters for the first time ever. That’s about a 2.5% increase in the last 30 days. As of August 30, there were 195,824 registered voters.

Political Party City of Lincoln Rural Lancaster Total Percent of Voters Republican 66,900 12,391 79,291 39.6% Democrat 66,367 5,520 71,887 35.9% Libertarian 3,015 284 3,299 1.6% Nonpartisan 41,354 4,647 46,001 22.9% Total 177,636 22,842 200,478 100%

Despite Republicans outnumbering Democrats in Lancaster County by about 7,400 voters, more than 10,000 more Democrats have cast their ballot in Lancaster County than Republicans so far.

10/11 NOW also requested information from Nebraska’s Secretary of State, which shows 262,313 ballots have been cast from 1,252,089 registered Nebraska voters, or about 21% of voters.

Political Party Registered Voters Percent of Voters Requested Ballots Request Rate Returned Ballots Return Rate Republicans 599,087 47.8% 218,030 36.4% 102,909 47.2% Democrats 366,099 29.2% 180,730 49.4% 114,640 63.4% Libertarian 17,194 1.4% 3,989 23.2% 1,724 43.2% Nonpartisan 269,709 21.5% 86,032 31.9% 43,040 50.0% Total 1,252,089 100% 488,781 39.0% 262,313 53.7%

Based on State data, a higher percentage of Democrats are requesting early ballots and returning early ballots, however, registered Democrats are outnumbered by about 233,000 voters in Nebraska.

In Nebraska, every voter was sent an early ballot request form, but the form needs to be filled out and returned to the local county election commissioner in order to then get a ballot in the mail.

Over the last two months, the number of registered voters in Nebraska has increased by nearly 24,000 statewide, or about 2%. Republican registration is outpacing Democrat registration, as Republicans increased by 13,211 voters or about 2.3% between August and October. During that same time frame, Democrats increased by 6,016 voters, or about 1.6%.

The General Election is November 3.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.