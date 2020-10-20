Everything But The Kitchen Sink...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A wide variety of weather conditions can be expected in our area over the next week.

October is considered by most meteorologists (including yours truly) to be a “transitional” month...where several types of weather can develop. The next 7 days will be a perfect example of that as Lincoln “could" see highs in the 70s...and highs in the 30s...periods of rain...possible thunderstorms...a mix or rain and snow...and perhaps even some accumulating snow by Sunday and Monday.

A weak cold front will slide across the region Tuesday night...and this will turn our skies partly cloudy and drop overnight temperatures into the middle 30s in Lincoln. As the next frontal boundary approaches on Wednesday...rain showers and even an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night as a south-southeast wind returns moisture to the area. Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the 50-to-55° range for the Capital City.

On Thursday...some leftover rain showers may linger into the morning...then as this latest cold front pushes across Nebraska, warm and windy conditions will develop over southeast Nebraska boosting temperatures into the 70s...maybe even the lower 80s for some. Behind the front much colder air will be found...and as the front drives drives thru the local area some strong thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon. As the boundary slides to the east...much colder air will spill across southeastern Nebraska...dropping Lincoln’s Thursday night temperatures into the lower 30s. As readings fall...some leftover rain showers may mix with snow showers late.

Friday and Saturday look dry...but both days will be quite chilly with temperatures averaging about 20° below average...with highs in the 40s. A gusty north-northwest wind on Friday will mean wind chills in the 20s at times. Our final weather system of the week enters the picture Saturday night and into Sunday...reinforcing the cold air in place and giving us another chance for rain and snow late Saturday...with the “potential" for some accumulating snow on Sunday...Sunday night...and into Monday. This last weather-maker of the week is still 5 days off...and many things could still change...so please stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts as the week wears on.

