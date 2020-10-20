Family of girl swept away in Platte River plan new search

LOUISVILLE, Neb. (AP) — The family of an 8-year-old girl believed to have been swept away on the Platte River during an outing this summer is seeking help for another search to try to find the girl’s remains.

A team of search-and-rescue divers and volunteers are planning an extensive search for Oct. 27 and 28 in and around the river where Taries Price disappeared on June 11, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Officials said the girl became separated from her mother and others along a sandbar in the river. She was last seen about a half mile downstream from Schramm Park State Recreation Area.

Search organizers are seeking volunteers and donations, including adult life jackets, water, food and coolers. They’re also asking for help from airboat owners willing to search the water.

Taries' mother, Latressa Price, said organizers are aiming to search the area before winter brings freezing temperatures.

“I just feel like this is our only hope; this is our only chance if she’s in the water to bring her out,” she said.

