Advertisement

Former Nebraska standout Tyronn Lue named head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers

(WOWT)
By 10/11 NOW and Husker Athletics
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Former Nebraska standout Tyronn Lue was named head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening. The only Husker to win NBA titles as a player and head coach, Lue was an assistant coach for the Clippers last season.

Lue, who also was on the Clippers staff during the 2013-14 season, returns to the lead chair, as he previously spent parts of four seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2015-16 to 2018-19). Lue posted a 128-83 mark in the regular season and went 41-20 in three playoff appearances, guiding the Cavs to three straight NBA Finals appearances from 2016 to 2018. He guided Cleveland to its first NBA title in franchise history in his first season as head coach in 2016. That year, the Cavs become the first NBA team to overcome a 3-1 deficit in the finals in topping a Golden State Warriors team that won an NBA-record 73 games that season. Lue became only the third NBA coach to win a title after taking over a team in midseason, joining Pat Riley and Paul Westhead.

Cleveland’s 2016 title marked the third for Lue, as he won a pair of titles with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000 and 2001. Lue played for 11 seasons with seven teams as a player before moving into the coaching ranks. He had served as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics (2001-13) and the Clippers (2013-14) before becoming the Cavs' Associate Head Coach before the 2014-15 season.

As a Husker, Lue was a standout during his playing career from 1995 to 1998. A 2013 inductee into the Nebraska Basketball Hall of Fame, he became just the fourth player in school history to have his number retired when the No. 10 was honored in February of 2017.

A first-round draft pick in 1998, Lue ranks among the school leaders in assists (432, fourth), steals (154, seventh) and points (1,577, ninth) despite playing only three seasons at Nebraska. The point guard from Mexico, Mo., helped the Huskers to three straight postseason appearances in his career, including an NCAA berth in 1998. That season, he averaged 21.2 ppg, 4.8 apg and 4.3 rpg in 2017-18 en route to earning first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South of Downtown organization creates first community land trust

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

South of Downtown organization creates first community land trust to create new affordable housing option

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
A community land trust is a property owned by a non-profit organization, in this case, its owned by the South of Downtown

VOD Recordings

Genetic testing encouraged for those with family history of cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Forecast

Everything But The Kitchen Sink...

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
A variety of weather expected for the rest of the week and into the weekend...with rain...isolated thunderstorms...a rain/snow mix...and even some accumulating snow all possible at times.

Latest News

News

Jazz Sweet cited for DUI after reportedly side swiping vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Jazz Sweet, a senior volleyball player for Nebraska, has been cited for DUI after an incident on Sunday morning where she reportedly sideswiped a vehicle.

News

Family of girl swept away in Platte River plan new search

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The family of an 8-year-old girl believed to have been swept away on the Platte River during an outing this summer is seeking help for another search to try to find the girl’s remains.

News

Genetic testing could prevent future health risk for those with family history of cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For those who are facing a family history of cancer diagnoses, there is a way to learn more about your own risks for cancer.

News

Suspect sustains gunshot wound after standoff in south Lincoln

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Authorities say a man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound after a lengthy standoff with police in south Lincoln on Tuesday. Police say law enforcement did not fire the shot.

News

Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The LLCHD announced on Tuesday that 134 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 8,339. The number of deaths has increased by two, bringing the total to 39.

Election

Election: 1-in-4 Lancaster County voters have already cast their ballot

Updated: 4 hours ago
That’s slightly above the Nebraska total, which shows about 21% of registered Nebraska voters have cast their ballot.