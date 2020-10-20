Advertisement

It’s official: It’s Bigfoot Crossroads of Nebraska Day

Governor signs proclamation
Governor recognized the "Bigfoot museum" and "Bigfoot Lady" with official day
Governor recognized the "Bigfoot museum" and "Bigfoot Lady" with official day
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center is announcing that the date of October 20, 2020 has been officially proclaimed the Bigfoot Crossroads of Nebraska Day by Governor Pete Ricketts and the State of Nebraska. Also, Harriett McFeely has officially been named “Nebraska Bigfoot Lady” and her partner, Kenny Collins, has officially been named “Nebraska Bigfoot Guy”.

McFeely and her Bigfoot Crossroads of Nebraska Museum and Research Center have been recognized locally and internationally in the last four years of operation. The museum has been featured as one of the ‘stops’ in the Nebraska Tourism Commission’s Passport 2020 Program. Harriett and her museum were published in the Virgin Airlines' VERA (inflight magazine) for six weeks and was placed in every plane of their Airline fleet. Recently, the Bigfoot Museum was voted as one of the “Top 3” tourist attractions in Nebraska by German Public Broadcasting.

In the last four years, they have proven to themselves, their community, and their state - that their Bigfoot Crossroads of Nebraska Museum and Research Center is of great interest to many, and has gotten - and continues to get - local, national and international recognition. All facts and exhibits are based on their main goal - that everything is historical, educational and scientific - absolutely no exceptions. As Collins always says, “It’s not glorification, it’s about education.”

McFeely says, “Stop by for a visit some time – we would be honored to give you an updated tour as we have added more exhibits, and a new building to our museum.”

