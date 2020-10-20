Advertisement

Jazz Sweet cited for DUI after reportedly side swiping vehicle

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jazz Sweet, a senior volleyball player for Nebraska, has been cited for DUI after an incident on Sunday morning where she reportedly sideswiped a vehicle.

According to an LPD accident report, Sweet was pulled over in a 2008 Dodge Avenger around 3 a.m. near M Street between 12th and 13th.

Officers said there was damage to the side of Sweet’s vehicle, and later determined she had sideswiped a car.

The accident report also stated that she caused damage to a nearby dumpster.

$200 in damage was caused to the other vehicle.

Sweet recorded a .266 blood-alcohol content, according to the accident report. She was cited for DUI.

Sweet, who has played in all 33 matches last year for the Huskers, recorded 327 kills and 85 digs.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Family of girl swept away in Platte River plan new search

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The family of an 8-year-old girl believed to have been swept away on the Platte River during an outing this summer is seeking help for another search to try to find the girl’s remains.

News

Albion mother gets genetic testing for cancer; encourages others at risk to do so

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For those who are facing a family history of cancer diagnoses, there is a way to learn more about your own risks for cancer.

Forecast

Everything But The Kitchen Sink...

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
A variety of weather expected for the rest of the week and into the weekend...with rain...isolated thunderstorms...a rain/snow mix...and even some accumulating snow all possible at times.

News

Suspect sustains gunshot wound after standoff in south Lincoln

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Authorities say a man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound after a lengthy standoff with police in south Lincoln on Tuesday. Police say law enforcement did not fire the shot.

Latest News

News

Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The LLCHD announced on Tuesday that 134 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 8,339. The number of deaths has increased by two, bringing the total to 39.

Election

Election: 1-in-4 Lancaster County voters have already cast their ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
That’s slightly above the Nebraska total, which shows about 21% of registered Nebraska voters have cast their ballot.

News

Big Ten Mayors sign open letter for more COVID-19 precautions during football games

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and NBC 15
Several mayors signed an open letter on Tuesday to the Big Ten conference and universities urging them to take more steps during football games to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

News

Road rage incident on I-80 leads to arrest

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a man following the report of a driver pointing a firearm at another driver on Interstate 80.

News

Banning all forms of slavery on November ballot

Updated: 6 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Casino gambling makes it to November ballots

Updated: 6 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5:30 Sunday