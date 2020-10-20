Jazz Sweet cited for DUI after reportedly side swiping vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jazz Sweet, a senior volleyball player for Nebraska, has been cited for DUI after an incident on Sunday morning where she reportedly sideswiped a vehicle.

According to an LPD accident report, Sweet was pulled over in a 2008 Dodge Avenger around 3 a.m. near M Street between 12th and 13th.

Officers said there was damage to the side of Sweet’s vehicle, and later determined she had sideswiped a car.

The accident report also stated that she caused damage to a nearby dumpster.

$200 in damage was caused to the other vehicle.

Sweet recorded a .266 blood-alcohol content, according to the accident report. She was cited for DUI.

Sweet, who has played in all 33 matches last year for the Huskers, recorded 327 kills and 85 digs.

