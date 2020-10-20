COVID outbreak infects every resident of Kansas nursing home

NORTON, Kan. (KOLN) - An outbreak of COVID-19 has occurred at a Kansas nursing home in Norton. The Andbe Home is a privately owned facility and has confirmed all 62 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these 62 residents, 10 have passed away, one is hospitalized, and the remaining 51 are being cared for at the nursing home facility. Some staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and the remaining staff are being tested.

Norton County Hospital has conducted the testing of residents and staff at the nursing home facility. Tests were sent to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for results.

The Norton County Health Department has been working with the Andbe Home, Norton County Hospital and KDHE regarding the outbreak. Steps are being taken to prevent any further outbreak including quarantining residents in their rooms and not allowing outside visitors into the facility.

Working with the Norton County Emergency Management office, the state of Kansas Division of Emergency Management provided resources to the county to help mitigate the outbreak.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.