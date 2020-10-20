Advertisement

COVID outbreak infects every resident of Kansas nursing home

(AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTON, Kan. (KOLN) - An outbreak of COVID-19 has occurred at a Kansas nursing home in Norton. The Andbe Home is a privately owned facility and has confirmed all 62 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these 62 residents, 10 have passed away, one is hospitalized, and the remaining 51 are being cared for at the nursing home facility. Some staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and the remaining staff are being tested.

Norton County Hospital has conducted the testing of residents and staff at the nursing home facility. Tests were sent to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for results.

The Norton County Health Department has been working with the Andbe Home, Norton County Hospital and KDHE regarding the outbreak. Steps are being taken to prevent any further outbreak including quarantining residents in their rooms and not allowing outside visitors into the facility.

Working with the Norton County Emergency Management office, the state of Kansas Division of Emergency Management provided resources to the county to help mitigate the outbreak.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Empowering Freedom: A child’s reaction to domestic violence

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Laura Halm
Intimate partner violence and abuse can come with a lifetime of effects for everyone in the home. In 2019, a total of 665 children received services and care from Friendship Home when it comes to domestic abuse.

VOD Recordings

Second round of CARES Act Funding opens Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Empowering Freedom: A child’s reaction to domestic violence

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Food Bank of Lincoln prepares for winter food distributions

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Latest News

Forecast

An “Unsettled” Week Ahead...

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Cooler than average conditions will linger into the middle of the week...with precipitation chances returning by Wednesday. Warm and windy weather in the forecast for Thursday...with the potential for showers AND thunderstorms late in the day...and eventually some rain or snow later Thursday night.

News

Grand Island man heads to trial court for suspicious package at Hall Co. Election Office

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Baumert
A Grand Island man is headed to trial court for sending a suspicious package which forced the evacuation at the Hall County Administration Building.

News

Food Bank of Lincoln braces for outdoor distributions during winter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The Food Bank of Lincoln has been holding drive through distributions six days a week in 16 different counties since March and even though winter is coming, that won’t change.

News

Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Scott R. Frakes announced on Monday that an inmate in his 60′s died on Oct. 18, 2020 at a hospital in Lincoln.

Officials say 4 dead in house fire in eastern Nebraska

Updated: 4 hours ago
A stray ember from a wood-burning fireplace sparked a house fire over the weekend that killed four people, fire officials in the eastern Nebraska city of Columbus said.

News

2 additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Lancaster County on Monday. That brings the total number of deaths to 37.