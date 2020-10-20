Advertisement

Lincoln police searching for two women suspected of robbery

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for two women suspected of robbing an apartment near 11th and G street Sunday night.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 56-year-old female told police she was at home with a 55-year-old male expecting a friend to come over.

Spilker said when the 48-year-old friend opened the apartment door, he was pushed inside by two unknown women.

The victims reported the women sprayed pepper spray and demanded money before leaving empty handed.

The 48-year-old said he thought one of the women may have held a knife to his back during the incident, but he never saw one.

The investigation is ongoing.

