LPD: Man fires gun at woman during road rage incident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 29-year-old man who reportedly fired a gun at a woman during a road rage incident in south Lincoln.

LPD said on Monday around 1:30 p.m., officers contacted two people in the area of 48th and Highway 2 after reports of a road rage incident.

Christian Garrett, 29, said he was driving his black 2019 Dodge Caravan west on Highway 2 when he was flipped off by a female driver.

However, each driver reported separate accounts of what took place leading to the incident.

Garrett told police that while he was approaching an intersection, the woman pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him, so he did the same.

Police said Garrett fired a shot from his gun at the woman’s vehicle. A bullet hole was found head level, inches away from where she was seated, police said.

The woman denied ever having a gun, and police were unable to find one in her vehicle.

However, a firearm was recovered from Garret’s vehicle and he was taken into custody. He is facing charges of attempted second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

