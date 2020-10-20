Advertisement

LPD: Man fires gun at woman during road rage incident

Christian Garret
Christian Garret(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 29-year-old man who reportedly fired a gun at a woman during a road rage incident in south Lincoln.

LPD said on Monday around 1:30 p.m., officers contacted two people in the area of 48th and Highway 2 after reports of a road rage incident.

Christian Garrett, 29, said he was driving his black 2019 Dodge Caravan west on Highway 2 when he was flipped off by a female driver.

However, each driver reported separate accounts of what took place leading to the incident.

Garrett told police that while he was approaching an intersection, the woman pulled out a handgun and pointed it at him, so he did the same.

Police said Garrett fired a shot from his gun at the woman’s vehicle. A bullet hole was found head level, inches away from where she was seated, police said.

The woman denied ever having a gun, and police were unable to find one in her vehicle.

However, a firearm was recovered from Garret’s vehicle and he was taken into custody. He is facing charges of attempted second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

A mother, who was hiding in her closet with her 3-year-old child during an attempted burglary, reportedly fired gunshots through the closet door, scaring away the intruder.

An outbreak of COVID-19 has occurred at a Kansas nursing home in Norton. The Andbe Home is a privately owned facility and has confirmed all 62 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Intimate partner violence and abuse can come with a lifetime of effects for everyone in the home. In 2019, a total of 665 children received services and care from Friendship Home when it comes to domestic abuse.

Cooler than average conditions will linger into the middle of the week...with precipitation chances returning by Wednesday. Warm and windy weather in the forecast for Thursday...with the potential for showers AND thunderstorms late in the day...and eventually some rain or snow later Thursday night.