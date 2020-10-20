Mills embracing lead role, Thompkins named No. 2 running back

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s depth chart got more clarity on Tuesday as it was revealed redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins will be the number two running back going into Nebraska’s game at Ohio State. NU running backs coach Ryan Held made the announcement, meaning Thompkins will be the lead backup to starting running back Dedrick Mills.

Dedrick Mills is so easy to root for. Here he is last fall talking about Nebraska fans. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/1bLuisQbl0 — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) October 20, 2020

