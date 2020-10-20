Advertisement

Mills embracing lead role, Thompkins named No. 2 running back

On Tuesday, running back Dedrick Mills says he’s ready to be “workhorse” while Ronald Thompkins was named Mills' lead backup
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills talks to the media on Tuesday
Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills talks to the media on Tuesday(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s depth chart got more clarity on Tuesday as it was revealed redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins will be the number two running back going into Nebraska’s game at Ohio State. NU running backs coach Ryan Held made the announcement, meaning Thompkins will be the lead backup to starting running back Dedrick Mills.

