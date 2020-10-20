Advertisement

Mother fires shots during attempted burglary, scaring away intruder

Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A mother, who was hiding in her closet with her 3-year-old child during an attempted burglary, reportedly fired gunshots through the closet door, scaring away the intruder.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday around 3 p.m. in the 9400 Block of Fletcher Avenue, a woman called in and said her house was being burglarized.

She said she and her child were lying down to take a nap when she heard the door open and close and heard the door to the bedroom start turning.

The woman told LSO she grabbed her child and hid in the closet, and retrieved her pistol. When the unknown person tried to open the closet door, the woman said she fired two rounds into the door.

The woman said the intruder then left.

LSO said they are still investigating, and they have no suspects currently.

There was no blood found at the scene, and no one showed up at the hospital with a gunshot, LSO said.

Nothing was stolen during the incident.

