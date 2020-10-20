Advertisement

Road rage incident on I-80 leads to arrest

(KAIT-TV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a man following the report of a driver pointing a firearm at another driver on Interstate 80.

The incident occurred on Interstate 80 in Keith County at approximately 12:05 a.m. Tuesday. The driver of a semi-tractor/cattle trailer reported a road rage incident in which the driver of a Ford pickup pointed a handgun at him.

Troopers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and perform a traffic stop near mile marker 164. During the traffic stop, troopers located a handgun inside the vehicle.

The driver, Victor Troches Reyes, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested for making terroristic threats, carrying a concealed weapon, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. He was lodged in Keith County Jail.

The Lexington Police Department assisted in this operation.

