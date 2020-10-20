Advertisement

South of Downtown organization creates first community land trust to create new affordable housing option

This home, at 11th and E streets, is the state's first community land trust, meaning it's owned by a non-profit which will ensure the home on the land remains affordable forever.
This home, at 11th and E streets, is the state's first community land trust, meaning it's owned by a non-profit which will ensure the home on the land remains affordable forever.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In just a few weeks a Lincoln family will move into their new home at 11th and E Street, but it’s not only a new beginning for the family, it’s a promise to the community. The four-bedroom house is Nebraska’s first Community Land Trust.

A community land trust is a property owned by a non-profit organization, in this case, its owned by the South of Downtown Community Development Organization. Its goal is to provide a new affordable housing option.

“It controls the rentals and the resale so it ensures the next person that buys it can afford it,” Shawn Ryba, executive director of the South of Downtown Community Development Organization said. “And it does this over and over again.”

Ryba said affordable housing is one of the biggest concerns of those living in the South of Downtown.

“Since the 70′s we’ve seen housing costs go up 61 percent and wages go up 5 percent,” Ryba said. “It’s really difficult and challenging for families.”

Ryba said they’re worried about gentrification, when wealthy investors come in and property prices increase, forcing out current residents.

With a community land trust, that can’t happen.

“It’s very encouraging and exciting for us, this is going to be a really critical tool in the future,” Ryba said.

Now that the first community land trust is in place and the new owners are set to move in soon, Ryba said the organization is looking for additional properties to purchase and turn into a trust. Ryba said he hopes this will happen in other neighborhoods as well.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Nebraska standout Tyronn Lue named head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Husker Athletics
Former Nebraska standout Tyronn Lue was named head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening.

News

South of Downtown organization creates first community land trust

Updated: 1 hour ago

VOD Recordings

Genetic testing encouraged for those with family history of cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Forecast

Everything But The Kitchen Sink...

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
A variety of weather expected for the rest of the week and into the weekend...with rain...isolated thunderstorms...a rain/snow mix...and even some accumulating snow all possible at times.

Latest News

News

Jazz Sweet cited for DUI after reportedly side swiping vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Jazz Sweet, a senior volleyball player for Nebraska, has been cited for DUI after an incident on Sunday morning where she reportedly sideswiped a vehicle.

News

Family of girl swept away in Platte River plan new search

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The family of an 8-year-old girl believed to have been swept away on the Platte River during an outing this summer is seeking help for another search to try to find the girl’s remains.

News

Genetic testing could prevent future health risk for those with family history of cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For those who are facing a family history of cancer diagnoses, there is a way to learn more about your own risks for cancer.

News

Suspect sustains gunshot wound after standoff in south Lincoln

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Authorities say a man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound after a lengthy standoff with police in south Lincoln on Tuesday. Police say law enforcement did not fire the shot.

News

Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The LLCHD announced on Tuesday that 134 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 8,339. The number of deaths has increased by two, bringing the total to 39.

Election

Election: 1-in-4 Lancaster County voters have already cast their ballot

Updated: 4 hours ago
That’s slightly above the Nebraska total, which shows about 21% of registered Nebraska voters have cast their ballot.