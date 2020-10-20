South of Downtown organization creates first community land trust to create new affordable housing option

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In just a few weeks a Lincoln family will move into their new home at 11th and E Street, but it’s not only a new beginning for the family, it’s a promise to the community. The four-bedroom house is Nebraska’s first Community Land Trust.

A community land trust is a property owned by a non-profit organization, in this case, its owned by the South of Downtown Community Development Organization. Its goal is to provide a new affordable housing option.

“It controls the rentals and the resale so it ensures the next person that buys it can afford it,” Shawn Ryba, executive director of the South of Downtown Community Development Organization said. “And it does this over and over again.”

Ryba said affordable housing is one of the biggest concerns of those living in the South of Downtown.

“Since the 70′s we’ve seen housing costs go up 61 percent and wages go up 5 percent,” Ryba said. “It’s really difficult and challenging for families.”

Ryba said they’re worried about gentrification, when wealthy investors come in and property prices increase, forcing out current residents.

With a community land trust, that can’t happen.

“It’s very encouraging and exciting for us, this is going to be a really critical tool in the future,” Ryba said.

Now that the first community land trust is in place and the new owners are set to move in soon, Ryba said the organization is looking for additional properties to purchase and turn into a trust. Ryba said he hopes this will happen in other neighborhoods as well.

