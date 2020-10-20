Advertisement

Suspect sustains gunshot wound after standoff in south Lincoln

Authorities say a man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound after a lengthy standoff with police in south Lincoln on Tuesday.
Authorities say a man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound after a lengthy standoff with police in south Lincoln on Tuesday.(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say a man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound after a lengthy standoff with police in south Lincoln on Tuesday. Police say law enforcement did not fire the shot.

According to Lincoln Police, around 9 a.m. officers with the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force were looking for Douglas Shaw, 35, at a home near 42nd and Old Cheney.

Shaw was wanted for having active arrest warrants for theft, strangulation, and delivery of a controlled substance.

Investigators confirmed Shaw was in the home with a gun, and the Lancaster County Tactical Response Unit and Lincoln Fire and Rescue came to the area.

After lengthy negotiations, police said a single gunshot was heard. Investigators located Shaw with a gunshot wound to his head and the firearm was found close to him.

Shaw was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The situation is currently under investigation by the Lincoln Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Albion mother gets genetic testing for cancer; encourages others at risk to do so

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For those who are facing a family history of cancer diagnoses, there is a way to learn more about your own risks for cancer.

Forecast

Everything But The Kitchen Sink...

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Ken Siemek
A variety of weather expected for the rest of the week and into the weekend...with rain...isolated thunderstorms...a rain/snow mix...and even some accumulating snow all possible at times.

News

Two COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The LLCHD announced on Tuesday that 134 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 8,339. The number of deaths has increased by two, bringing the total to 39.

Election

Election: 1-in-4 Lancaster County voters have already cast their ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
That’s slightly above the Nebraska total, which shows about 21% of registered Nebraska voters have cast their ballot.

Latest News

News

Big Ten Mayors sign open letter for more COVID-19 precautions during football games

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and NBC 15
Several mayors signed an open letter on Tuesday to the Big Ten conference and universities urging them to take more steps during football games to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

News

Road rage incident on I-80 leads to arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a man following the report of a driver pointing a firearm at another driver on Interstate 80.

News

Banning all forms of slavery on November ballot

Updated: 5 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

News

Casino gambling makes it to November ballots

Updated: 5 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5:30 Sunday

News

Lincoln police searching for two women suspected of robbery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
The Lincoln Police Department is looking for two women suspected of robbing an apartment near 11th and G street Sunday night.

News

It’s official: It’s Bigfoot Crossroads of Nebraska Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
Governor Pete Ricketts has declared it Bigfoot Crossroads of Nebraska Day