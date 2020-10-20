Suspect sustains gunshot wound after standoff in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities say a man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound after a lengthy standoff with police in south Lincoln on Tuesday. Police say law enforcement did not fire the shot.

According to Lincoln Police, around 9 a.m. officers with the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force were looking for Douglas Shaw, 35, at a home near 42nd and Old Cheney.

Shaw was wanted for having active arrest warrants for theft, strangulation, and delivery of a controlled substance.

Investigators confirmed Shaw was in the home with a gun, and the Lancaster County Tactical Response Unit and Lincoln Fire and Rescue came to the area.

After lengthy negotiations, police said a single gunshot was heard. Investigators located Shaw with a gunshot wound to his head and the firearm was found close to him.

Shaw was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The situation is currently under investigation by the Lincoln Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

