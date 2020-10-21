Advertisement

7 charged in elaborate flying squirrel trafficking ring, Fla. officials say

Florida officials say seven people were charged in a flying squirrel trafficking operation.
Florida officials say seven people were charged in a flying squirrel trafficking operation.(Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Seven people face charges in an elaborate plot to smuggle flying squirrels captured in Florida, officials said.

The animals are protected wildlife in the state.

Poachers set up as many as 10,000 traps to capture the squirrels, and as many as 3,600 of the squirrels were caught with the purpose of shipping them overseas as exotic pets, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which detailed the alleged scheme in a press release.

The illegal scheme netted hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to the agency.

Officials said buyers would travel from South Korea to purchase the flying squirrels from a dealer, who claimed they were bred in captivity.

The animals are especially popular pets in Asia.

Rodney Crendell Knox, Kenneth Lee Roebuck, Donald Lee Harrod Jr., Vester Ray Taylor Jr., Jong Yun Baek and Ervin Woodyard Jr. were arrested and face various charges related to the scheme, according to the agency. An unidentified 7th suspect, listed by the agency as a fugitive, also faces charges.

Florida authorities said more arrests are expected.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Intoxicated driver pulled over with unrestrained child in vehicle

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a 32-year-old man on Wednesday morning who was driving intoxicated with an unrestrained 2-year-old in the vehicle.

News

Human remains found in Saunders County

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Saunders County on Tuesday.

National

Furry bandits strike: Raccoons break into Calif. bank

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KPIX Staff
The furry thieves didn’t get any money, but they got something they prize even more.

National

Trooper sideswipes motorcycle, tackles driver on Fla. interstate

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WPEC staff
A Florida Highway Patrol cruiser swerved to knock off the biker then one of the troopers tackles the rider to the ground.

National

Raccoons break into Calif. bank

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Two masked bandits robbed a bank in California on Tuesday and got away scot- free. The furry thieves didn't get any money, but they got something they prize even more.

Latest News

National

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won’t appear on broadcast TV this year

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
AppleTV+ now holds the rights and will stream it at no cost to all viewers from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1.

National

Trooper sideswipes motorcycle, tackles driver on Fla. interstate

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
Caught on camera: Troopers take down a motorcyclist on I-95 during a charity ride.

News

Crime Stoppers: LPD investigating two armed robberies

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 1 hours ago

National Politics

Emails claim to be from Proud Boys, threaten people who don’t vote for Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
It is against federal law to intimidate voters, and officials in the affected areas are working with FBI and Homeland Security to find out who is behind the emails.