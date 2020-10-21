Advertisement

Boys find, return Papillion woman’s stolen purse three years later

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Papillion woman says her faith in humanity has been restored after some elementary students helped find a purse that was stolen from her three years ago.

The fourth-graders -- Eli Rempe and Yarpe, hand-delivered their find to Mallory Pittman-Morris' front door on Sunday afternoon.

The boys said they want everyone to remember to do the right thing and be kind to your neighbors.

That day, Sam and Eli along with four other friends were playing near a creek at the Papillion Soccer Fields when they found something unexpected.

“So we went down there and there’s a little river that we thought was cool so we walked around and we found a purse,” Eli said.

The purse belonged to Pittman-Morris. She said three years ago she was watching her son play soccer when someone smashed her window and got away with her purse.

“I was just pretty much worried that someone had my identity or was going to use my cards. Luckily, I didn’t have any cash or anything in there but it’s kind of unsettling knowing someone has your stuff," she recalled.

A short distance from where her car was broken into three years ago is the creek the boys were playing near on Sunday.

When they discovered the purse, it was filled with dirty, old credit and gift cards.

Something they thought Pittman-Morris would need back.

“It’s a nice deed. We felt like because she lost all that stuff and it was really important. And my mom says normally it’s a pain to replace credit cards and stuff because she had a lot of cards in there,” the boys said.

Sam and Eli personally delivered the belongings back to Pittman-Morris after a parent helped to find her on Facebook.

“I never thought I was going to see those things again. I told them this stuff has been missing for three years and you could just tell they were glowing with excitement to have found something like that," she said.

It’s a lesson in kindness and doing the right thing, always. Something they hope others do, as well.

“Return it and do the right thing and not do the wrong thing,” the boys said.

“It just restored my faith in humanity, that there’s still good people out there," Pittman-Morris said.

She wanted to make sure the boys were rewarded for doing the right thing, so she gave them candy.

The boys said that was an added bonus -- they were just excited to see her reaction.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crime Stoppers: LPD investigating two armed robberies

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

Breaking down early voting numbers

Updated: 9 hours ago
Breaking down early voting numbers

Sports

Mills embracing lead role, Thompkins named No. 2 running back

Updated: 11 hours ago
Dedrick Mills press coverage

News

Former Nebraska standout Tyronn Lue named head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Husker Athletics
Former Nebraska standout Tyronn Lue was named head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening.

Latest News

News

South of Downtown organization creates first community land trust

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

South of Downtown organization creates first community land trust to create new affordable housing option

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
A community land trust is a property owned by a non-profit organization, in this case, its owned by the South of Downtown

VOD Recordings

Genetic testing encouraged for those with family history of cancer

Updated: 13 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Forecast

Everything But The Kitchen Sink...

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
A variety of weather expected for the rest of the week and into the weekend...with rain...isolated thunderstorms...a rain/snow mix...and even some accumulating snow all possible at times.

News

Jazz Sweet cited for DUI after reportedly side swiping vehicle

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Jazz Sweet, a senior volleyball player for Nebraska, has been cited for DUI after an incident on Sunday morning where she reportedly sideswiped a vehicle.