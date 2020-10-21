Advertisement

Clouds Will Continue Wednesday With Afternoon and Evening Showers Possible

By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We may see some sunshine this morning but clouds will thicken up and scattered showers will develop this afternoon and continue this evening. Highs will be in the lower 50s with an east wind 5 to 15 mph. Showers and a few t’storms will continue tonight with lows in the low to mid 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with scattered showers and t’storms possible through out the day. It won’t be an all day rain on Thursday. Temperatures could warm up to the mid 60s in the afternoon. A cold front will move through the area Thursday afternoon and that means cold temperatures Thursday night and on Friday. Partly sunny, breezy and chilly for Friday with the high in the lower 40s. It will be cold Friday night into Saturday morning, temperatures could drop into the mid 20s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and continued on the chilly side with the afternoon highs in the mid 40s. We are still watching a system for Sunday that could bring snow mixed with rain in the Lincoln area. Still many questions remain with this system. At this time, some snow accumulation is possible.

Monday will be cold and blustery with highs only in the mid 30s. Snow showers will once again be possible late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday in the upper 30s.

