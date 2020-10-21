Feeling More Like Winter Than Fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most of the days the rest of this week and early next week will feel more like winter than fall. Well below average temperatures are expected Friday through the weekend and into next week. There are some good chances of precipitation too.

There will be a good chance of rain in Central and Eastern Nebraska tonight into Thursday as a cold front moves across the area. There could be some thunderstorms in parts of Eastern Nebraska and Northeast Kansas. It looks like Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas could end up seeing the most rain in the viewing area. When a shower or thunderstorm is not moving through, there could be fog and drizzle. Parts of Southern Nebraska and Northern Kansas could see dense fog tonight into Thursday morning which means visibility could drop to a quarter of a mile or less. The chance of rain should come to an end from northwest to southeast Thursday night. There will be a wide range of temperatures across Nebraska due to the cold front. The temperature looks to be in the low 30s in the northern part of the panhandle to the mid 70s in extreme Southeast Nebraska Thursday afternoon. It will be breezy too with north-northwest winds behind the cold front at 15 to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph.

There will be a wide range of temperatures Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves across the area. (KOLN)

Parts of Eastern Nebraska and Northeast Kansas could see half an inch to three quarters of an inch of rain the next few days. (KOLN)

Friday should be mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon. It will be chilly with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds look to be from the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Saturday will also be chilly across much of the area, but not as breezy.

A storm system looks to move into the area Sunday. It will bring us a chance of rain and snow. Some areas could see all snow for the second half of the weekend while others see rain during the day Sunday changing to all snow Sunday night. Snow could continue for some locations into Monday. It is too early to tell exactly where that rain/snow line will be and exactly how much snow will fall. Snow accumulation is possible though Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned to the latest forecast the rest of the week as the picture becomes a bit clearer for this next snowfall potential for the area. Highs Sunday and Monday will be well below average for this time of the year with highs both days likely in the 20s and 30s.

