Handgun stolen from locked vehicle at Kawasaki

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for the person who stole a handgun out of a locked vehicle that was parked in the Kawasaki parking lot on Tuesday.

LPD said around 1 p.m., officers were called to Kawasaki at 6500 NW 27th Street after a woman said a gun was stolen from her car.

The victim said the vehicle was locked at the time she left it to go to work, and when she returned to the vehicle for her lunch break, she saw the window was slightly down and the center console had been rummaged through.

The woman told police her window has been having an issue that makes it easier to push open.

A .380 Smith and Wesson handgun was missing from the vehicle.

LPD is attempting to look at video from Kawasaki, and anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 402-441-6000.

