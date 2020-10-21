HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Oct. 20)
Highlights and scores from Tuesday night’s high school volleyball
Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-12, 25-23 (2-0)
Adams Central def. Lexington, 24-26, 25-19, 26-24 (2-1)
Amherst def. Gothenburg, 25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 18-25, 15-10 (3-2)
Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 25-14, 25-14 (2-0)
Ansley-Litchfield def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-15 (2-0)
Axtell def. Elba, 25-8, 25-9, 25-13 (3-0)
Bennington def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-19, 26-24, 25-22 (3-0)
Bertrand def. Alma, 25-9, 27-25, 27-25 (3-0)
Blair def. Nebraska City, 27-25, 25-18, 25-23 (3-0)
Blue Hill def. Loomis, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 20-18 (3-2)
Broken Bow def. Mullen, 25-18, 20-25, 25-14 (2-1)
Broken Bow def. Valentine, 25-13, 25-11 (2-0)
Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22 (2-1)
Burwell def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-23, 25-16 (2-0)
CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-17, 25-6, 25-16 (3-0)
Centennial def. Superior, 19-25, 25-20, 25-14 (2-1)
Centura def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-12, 16-25, 25-17 (3-1)
Crofton def. O’Neill, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-13 (3-2)
David City def. Centennial, 25-21, 25-17 (2-0)
David City def. Thayer Central, 25-22, 25-21 (2-0)
Douglas County West def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-22 (2-0)
Douglas County West def. Plattsmouth, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)
Elkhorn North def. Ralston, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17 (3-0)
Elm Creek def. Sutherland, 25-14, 25-20, 26-24 (3-0)
Exeter-Milligan def. McCool Junction, 26-24, 25-12, 27-25 (3-0)
Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-21, 25-9, 25-12 (3-0)
Gordon-Rushville def. Morrill, 25-18, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15 (3-1)
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 25-12, 25-6 (3-0)
Harvard def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-18, 25-17 (3-0)
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Columbus Scotus, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22 (3-0)
Hi-Line def. Brady, 25-16, 26-24 (2-0)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-11 (2-0)
Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-2 (2-0)
Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17 (2-1)
Lourdes Central Catholic def. Lewiston, 25-10, 25-15 (2-0)
Lourdes Central Catholic def. Pawnee City, 20-25, 25-13, 25-20 (2-1)
Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-18, 26-24 (3-0)
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 (3-0)
Mead def. Raymond Central, 22-25, 25-20, 10-25, 29-27, 16-14 (3-2)
Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13 (3-0)
Meridian def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-16 (2-0)
Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23 (2-1)
Millard West def. Millard North, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15 (2-1)
Millard West def. Millard South, 25-13, 25-9 (2-0)
Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10 (3-0)
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Aurora, 25-12, 25-10 (2-0)
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-7, 25-1 (2-0)
Overton def. Kearney Catholic, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20 (3-1)
Plattsmouth def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-18 (2-0)
Sidney def. Gering, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19 (3-0)
Sterling def. Tri County, 25-21, 25-15, 25-21 (3-0)
Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 (3-0)
Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-8, 25-4 (3-0)
Wynot def. Winside, 25-13, 25-20 (2-0)
