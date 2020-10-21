Advertisement

HS Volleyball Scoreboard (Oct. 20)

Highlights and scores from Tuesday night’s high school volleyball
Lincoln Lutheran and Norris battle it out
Lincoln Lutheran and Norris battle it out(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Scores courtesy: NSAA

Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-12, 25-23 (2-0)

Adams Central def. Lexington, 24-26, 25-19, 26-24 (2-1)

Amherst def. Gothenburg, 25-23, 25-13, 23-25, 18-25, 15-10 (3-2)

Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 25-14, 25-14 (2-0)

Ansley-Litchfield def. Hi-Line, 25-21, 25-15 (2-0)

Axtell def. Elba, 25-8, 25-9, 25-13 (3-0)

Bennington def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic, 25-19, 26-24, 25-22 (3-0)

Bertrand def. Alma, 25-9, 27-25, 27-25 (3-0)

Blair def. Nebraska City, 27-25, 25-18, 25-23 (3-0)

Blue Hill def. Loomis, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 20-25, 20-18 (3-2)

Broken Bow def. Mullen, 25-18, 20-25, 25-14 (2-1)

Broken Bow def. Valentine, 25-13, 25-11 (2-0)

Burwell def. Anselmo-Merna, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22 (2-1)

Burwell def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-23, 25-16 (2-0)

CWC def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-17, 25-6, 25-16 (3-0)

Centennial def. Superior, 19-25, 25-20, 25-14 (2-1)

Centura def. Ravenna, 25-17, 25-12, 16-25, 25-17 (3-1)

Crofton def. O’Neill, 25-19, 17-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-13 (3-2)

David City def. Centennial, 25-21, 25-17 (2-0)

David City def. Thayer Central, 25-22, 25-21 (2-0)

Douglas County West def. Louisville, 25-15, 25-22 (2-0)

Douglas County West def. Plattsmouth, 25-18, 25-20 (2-0)

Elkhorn North def. Ralston, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17 (3-0)

Elm Creek def. Sutherland, 25-14, 25-20, 26-24 (3-0)

Exeter-Milligan def. McCool Junction, 26-24, 25-12, 27-25 (3-0)

Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-21, 25-9, 25-12 (3-0)

Gordon-Rushville def. Morrill, 25-18, 20-25, 25-11, 25-15 (3-1)

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-16, 25-12, 25-6 (3-0)

Harvard def. Red Cloud, 25-11, 25-18, 25-17 (3-0)

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Columbus Scotus, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22 (3-0)

Hi-Line def. Brady, 25-16, 26-24 (2-0)

Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-5, 25-11 (2-0)

Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-6, 25-2 (2-0)

Lexington def. Holdrege, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17 (2-1)

Lourdes Central Catholic def. Lewiston, 25-10, 25-15 (2-0)

Lourdes Central Catholic def. Pawnee City, 20-25, 25-13, 25-20 (2-1)

Malcolm def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-16, 25-18, 26-24 (3-0)

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 (3-0)

Mead def. Raymond Central, 22-25, 25-20, 10-25, 29-27, 16-14 (3-2)

Medicine Valley def. Arapahoe, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13 (3-0)

Meridian def. Dorchester, 25-21, 25-16 (2-0)

Millard South def. Bellevue East, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23 (2-1)

Millard West def. Millard North, 23-25, 25-14, 25-15 (2-1)

Millard West def. Millard South, 25-13, 25-9 (2-0)

Norfolk Catholic def. Battle Creek, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10 (3-0)

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Aurora, 25-12, 25-10 (2-0)

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-7, 25-1 (2-0)

Overton def. Kearney Catholic, 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20 (3-1)

Plattsmouth def. Louisville, 25-20, 25-18 (2-0)

Sidney def. Gering, 25-18, 25-10, 25-19 (3-0)

Sterling def. Tri County, 25-21, 25-15, 25-21 (3-0)

Summerland def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 (3-0)

Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-10, 25-8, 25-4 (3-0)

Wynot def. Winside, 25-13, 25-20 (2-0)

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mills embracing lead role, Thompkins named No. 2 running back

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dedrick Mills press coverage

News

Former Nebraska standout Tyronn Lue named head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Husker Athletics
Former Nebraska standout Tyronn Lue was named head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening.

News

Big Ten Mayors sign open letter for more COVID-19 precautions during football games

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and NBC 15
Several mayors signed an open letter on Tuesday to the Big Ten conference and universities urging them to take more steps during football games to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

Sports

Mills embracing lead role, Thompkins named No. 2 running back

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dan Corey
Dedrick Mills is excited to be Nebraska's lead running back while it was announced that redshirt freshman Ronald Thompkins will be the number two running back.

Latest News

Sports

Monday Mash-up (Oct. 19)

Updated: 23 hours ago
Watch the best soundbytes from Nebraska's Week 1 news conference.

Sports

Game week arrives for Huskers

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT
It'll be 330 days in between Nebraska football games, which is the second-longest stretch in school history.

NReport

Game week arrives for Huskers... finally

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Saturday's season opener will end a 330-day stretch without a Nebraska football game, which is the second-longest streak in school history.

Sports

Adrian Martinez on playing again and being captain

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
Scott Frost presser

Sports

Scott Frost on League protocols

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT
Scott Frost presser

Sports

Scott Frost: Huskers are excited to face OSU

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT
Scott Frost presser