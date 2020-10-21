Advertisement

Human remains found in Saunders County

Generic police lights image
Generic police lights image(MGN image)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Saunders County on Tuesday.

According to a press release by the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to County Road 17 just south of County Road M around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

A deputy and a Wahoo police officer arrived at the scene and found human remains in the area.

The Nebraska State Patrol was also brought in to assist at the scene.

Authorities say an early investigation shows the remains likely belong to a man previously reported missing in Saunders County.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Intoxicated driver pulled over with unrestrained child in vehicle

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police arrested a 32-year-old man on Wednesday morning who was driving intoxicated with an unrestrained 2-year-old in the vehicle.

News

Crime Stoppers: LPD investigating two armed robberies

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Breaking down early voting numbers

Updated: 10 hours ago
Breaking down early voting numbers

Latest News

Sports

Mills embracing lead role, Thompkins named No. 2 running back

Updated: 12 hours ago
Dedrick Mills press coverage

News

Former Nebraska standout Tyronn Lue named head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW and Husker Athletics
Former Nebraska standout Tyronn Lue was named head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday evening.

News

South of Downtown organization creates first community land trust

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

South of Downtown organization creates first community land trust to create new affordable housing option

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
A community land trust is a property owned by a non-profit organization, in this case, its owned by the South of Downtown

VOD Recordings

Genetic testing encouraged for those with family history of cancer

Updated: 15 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

Forecast

Everything But The Kitchen Sink...

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
A variety of weather expected for the rest of the week and into the weekend...with rain...isolated thunderstorms...a rain/snow mix...and even some accumulating snow all possible at times.