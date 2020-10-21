Human remains found in Saunders County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Saunders County on Tuesday.

According to a press release by the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to County Road 17 just south of County Road M around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

A deputy and a Wahoo police officer arrived at the scene and found human remains in the area.

The Nebraska State Patrol was also brought in to assist at the scene.

Authorities say an early investigation shows the remains likely belong to a man previously reported missing in Saunders County.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

