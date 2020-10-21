Advertisement

Intoxicated driver pulled over with unrestrained child in vehicle

(MGN online)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 32-year-old man on Wednesday morning who was driving intoxicated with an unrestrained 2-year-old in the vehicle.

LPD said around 12:30 a.m. an officer saw a red 2018 Hyundai Sonata near 1st and Cornhusker weaving through traffic several times.

The officer also estimated the vehicle was traveling 20 mph over the speed limit.

A traffic stop was initiated, and the officer contacted David Mileage, 32, who was showing signs of impairment.

A 2-year-old was also in the vehicle unrestrained.

LPD said Mileage was showing signs of impairment, and his blood-alcohol level was .112.

He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested, according to police.

He was charged with child abuse, driving under the influence with a passenger under 16, failure to restrain a child in a vehicle, driving under suspension, and an outstanding warrant.

The child was taken into the custody of the state.

